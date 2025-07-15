DTECH® Announces SDG&E As Host Utility And Itron As Presenting Sponsor For 2026 Event In California

As the energy transition accelerates and utility challenges grow more complex, California remains at the forefront, leading the nation in grid modernization, clean energy innovation, and climate resilience. DTECH® 2026 will convene utility professionals, technology providers, and thought leaders to explore scalable, real-world solutions that address today's most urgent issues, while reimagining how people, systems, and ideas stay connected from grid to community, now and into the future.

"Hosting DTECH® in California presents a unique opportunity to explore the future of our grid through the lens of a state that's pushing boundaries every day," said Stephanie Kolodziej, Vice President of Transmission & Distribution and Renewables at Clarion Events, Inc. "With SDG&E at the helm as Host Utility and Itron powering our efforts as Presenting Sponsor, we're poised to deliver an experience that's as impactful as it is timely."

SDG&E: A Trailblazer in Clean Energy and Grid Innovation

With a strong track record of investing in advanced technologies, wildfire mitigation, and renewable integration, SDG&E is uniquely positioned to serve as a guiding force for the 2026 event.

"SDG&E is proud to serve as Host Utility for DTECH® 2026," said Kevin Geraghty, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Safety Officer of San Diego Gas & Electric. "We look forward to welcoming the industry to San Diego to share insights, drive innovation, and accelerate the transition to a more resilient and equitable energy future."

Itron: Empowering Utilities to Create a More Resourceful World

A longtime leader in utility technology and innovation, Itron will serve as Presenting Sponsor, bringing unparalleled thought leadership and expertise to the event.

"Itron has been involved with DTECH® for more than 30 years. We are honored to continue our collaboration with DTECH® as the Presenting Sponsor in 2026," said Tom Deitrich, president and CEO of Itron. "At a time when utilities are navigating unprecedented change, Itron is leading the industry to unlock new levels of grid edge intelligence, connectivity, and impact."

