AZ Integrative & Functional Medicine Offering EXOMIND: Trailblazing Technology Using Brain Stimulation For Depression And Optimize Mental Health

EXOMIND is leading-edge therapy that treats symptoms of depression and other mental health issues (PRNewsfoto/Modified Wellness)

EXOMIND launch event slated for July 25

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For those seeking to lessen their anxiety, treat depression or enhance cognitive functioning without medication, a groundbreaking technology now is available at AZ Integrative & Functional Medicine , a practice focused on identifying and addressing the underlying root causes of disease in Scottsdale, Arizona. A painless procedure requiring no downtime, EXOMIND is an FDA-cleared treatment that stimulates areas of the brain involved in emotional regulation, cognitive function and self-control.

"Emotional well-being is intricately linked with physical health," says Melinda Atienza, D.O., IFMCP, owner of AZ Integrative & Functional Medicine. "We are so pleased to be able to offer a non-invasive treatment that has been clinically proven to result in improved moods and greater emotional resilience."

With EXOMIND, the applicator rests comfortably against the head and uses magnetic pulses to stimulate normal brain activity. The technology addresses key brain areas involved in emotional regulation, cognitive function, and self-control. To maximize results, doctors recommend a treatment once a week for 6 weeks. Research shows that 100% of patients experienced reduced food cravings and, on average, reported a four-to-five-pound weight loss after six treatments.

AZ Integrative & Functional Medicine provides patients with other cutting-edge technologies such as Emsculpt NEO , a device that uses muscle activation and heat to burn up to 30% fat and build up to 25% muscle in hard-to-treat areas, including the abdomen, buttocks, arms and thighs. This device also treats joint pain, weakness, neuropathy, and increases mobility.

For patients looking to restore the facial muscles there is EMFACE & EXION Face , offering a comprehensive approach to skin tightening, wrinkle reduction, facial lifting, and lip plumping.

To address incontinence, there is EMSELLA, a non-invasive device using muscle activation to strengthen the pelvic floor. Patients sit fully clothed on the EMSELLA chair for 28-minute sessions. The procedure is very successful, with a 98% patient satisfaction rate for restoring bladder function.

On July 25, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., AZ Integrative & Functional Medicine will host an all-day EXOMIND event, including free demos and exclusive pricing. To make an appointment, call (480) 744-7110 or email [email protected] . Additional information can be found at . Facebook: @asifm

SOURCE AZ Integrative & Functional Medicine

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED