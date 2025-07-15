Openevidence, The Fastest-Growing Application For Physicians In History, Announces $210 Million Round At $3.5 Billion Valuation

OpenEvidence also announces the wide release of OpenEvidence DeepConsultTM-the first AI agent purpose-built for physicians

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenEvidence , the most widely used medical search and AI application among verified U.S. clinicians, today announced a $210 million Series B round at a $3.5 Billion valuation. Google Ventures and Kleiner Perkins co-led the Series B round. Sequoia Capital, which led OpenEvidence's Series A round earlier in 2025, followed on in this round. The round also included investments from Coatue, Conviction, and Thrive. OpenEvidence has raised more than $300 million since its founding.

OpenEvidence helps clinicians make high-stakes clinical decisions at the point of care.

OpenEvidence is redefining evidence-based medicine in real-time and transforming how frontline healthcare providers access, evaluate, and apply the world's medical knowledge. OpenEvidence is actively used across more than 10,000 hospitals and medical centers nationwide and by more than 40% of physicians in the United States who log in daily to make high-stakes clinical decisions at the point of care. OpenEvidence continues to grow by over 65,000 new verified U.S. clinician registrations each month. In July of 2024, OpenEvidence supported approximately 358,000 logged-in, verified U.S. physician consultations in one month. One year later, OpenEvidence now handles that many each workday-and supports over 8,500,000 clinical consultations by logged-in, verified U.S. physicians per month-a 2,000%+ year-over-year growth rate. More than 100 million Americans this year will be treated by a doctor who used OpenEvidence.

Clinicians are overwhelmed by information overload, with the volume of medical research published annually doubling every five years. Traditional medical evidence databases are slow, fragmented across multiple platforms, and require extensive manual searching that pulls physicians away from patient care. Through an array of strategic content partnerships (including the American Medical Association, The New England Journal of Medicine, The Journal of the American Medical Association, and all eleven JAMA specialty journals-such as JAMA Oncology and JAMA Neurology) OpenEvidence gives clinicians the power to search once, skip the scavenger hunt, and surface the science in seconds. Clinicians using OpenEvidence (which is HIPAA compliant) can input clinical questions or patient case details and receive point-of-care answers grounded in the latest research, complete with references and even follow-up suggestions. OpenEvidence rapidly surfaces relevant medical knowledge, synthesizes medical research, and gives clinicians the power to make faster, more evidence-based decisions-accelerating both medical literature review and clinical decision support. By reducing the lag between new evidence and bedside application, OpenEvidence enables improved patient outcomes.

"At a time when U.S. healthcare faces the dual challenges of clinician burnout and a projected physician shortfall of nearly 100,000 by 2030, the question of AI's role in bridging the gap is paramount," says Daniel Nadler, founder of OpenEvidence. "When physicians' lives are hard, patients' lives are harder. OpenEvidence's commitment to building an AI copilot for clinicians is rooted in the belief that AI will be a force for good in the world, ultimately benefiting both healthcare professionals and the patients they serve. Physicians are superheroes, and OpenEvidence is giving these superheroes new superpowers."

"Daniel Nadler is a magnet for talent, attracting top AI researchers and a world-class medical advisory board," said Sangeen Zeb, General Partner at Google Ventures. "As a firm with a life sciences team largely composed of physicians and scientists, we deeply understand the challenges clinicians face with traditional tools. Physicians are drowning in information but starving for timely insights. OpenEvidence changes that equation, bringing clinicians into the modern era. As early investors in Daniel's first company, Kensho, GV has been privileged to know him for over a decade. He is a once-in-a-generation founder building one of the fastest-growing technology applications ever seen."

Legendary investor and Kleiner Perkins Chairman John Doerr-who co-led Google's original Series A and has served on its board since 1999-said, "It's hard to imagine a better use for AI than OpenEvidence. Daniel Nadler and his world-class team are building what I believe will become an AI-era treasure, a life-saving resource for doctors, patients, and their families. I can't imagine the future without it."

"It's exceptionally rare to see a product reach this level of adoption-let alone among physicians, who are notoriously hard to win over and exacting in what they trust-and the fact that 40% of all physicians in the United States log in daily to OpenEvidence's software is a staggering signal of both trust and utility," said Mamoon Hamid, Managing Partner at Kleiner Perkins. "OpenEvidence is not just building a company, they're setting a new global standard for how evidence-based medical decisions are made. We're proud to support a mission with this kind of generational ambition."

OpenEvidence has announced key strategic content partnerships with the American Medical Association (JAMA) and The New England Journal of Medicine so that full-text content and multimedia from the global gold standards of medical knowledge are used to inform answers in OpenEvidence-giving physicians, medical researchers, and healthcare professionals faster access to clinically relevant evidence to improve patient outcomes and save lives.

Robert M. Wachter, MD, Chair of the Department of Medicine at UCSF and author of the upcoming book, A Giant Leap: How AI is Transforming Healthcare and What That Means for Our Future, said, "Thus far, the digital transformation of healthcare has mostly fallen short in its efforts to deliver trusted, evidence-based clinical decision support to clinicians when they need it most. The partnership between the American Medical Association, a cornerstone of medical research and analysis for more than a century, and OpenEvidence, my preferred platform for AI-powered clinical insights, represents a significant step toward fulfilling that promise. I'm confident that both clinicians and patients will benefit."

OpenEvidence, founded by Harvard- and MIT-trained PhDs, also today announced the wide release of OpenEvidence DeepConsultTM, the first AI agent purpose-built for physicians. DeepConsult empowers every physician with a personal, private team of PhD-level, medically-specialized AI agents built by OpenEvidence-capable of conducting advanced medical research while the physician steps away, whether to see the next patient, take a lunch break, or get some rest. OpenEvidence DeepConsult agents use advanced reasoning models to autonomously analyze and cross-reference hundreds of peer-reviewed medical studies in parallel-surfacing not just direct answers, but novel, cross-cutting connections across the literature that might otherwise go unnoticed. The result is an evidence-based synthesis: An integrative, interdisciplinary understanding distilled from hundreds of peer-reviewed medical studies-what would otherwise take a human researcher months of painstaking effort to produce for a single clinical topic.

While OpenEvidence's core search product is designed for speed-returning precise, evidence-based answers in the 5–10 seconds physicians often have between patients-DeepConsult addresses a different kind of clinical use case: when physicians have more time to ramp up on a new body of knowledge. A physician can pose a complex question before heading to lunch-and return to a comprehensive PhD-level research report in their inbox by the time they get back. This marks a new era of medical productivity: tireless, agentic assistants-PhD-level research intelligence, never tired, never off-duty-reasoning at unprecedented scale, uncovering insights, unlocking new knowledge, and reshaping the future of care.

Each DeepConsult run requires over 100 times the compute and cost of a standard OpenEvidence search. Some leading foundation model companies have publicly speculated about charging tens of thousands of dollars per month for their envisioned PhD‐level agents that are still under development. Yet as part of its mission to support physicians at the point of care, OpenEvidence is offering DeepConsult entirely free to all verified U.S. clinicians-regardless of their institution or workplace.

OpenEvidence will use the funding to expand strategic content partnerships that enhance its library of advanced medical knowledge. OpenEvidence was founded by serial entrepreneur Daniel Nadler, founder of Kensho. Kensho became the most valuable artificial intelligence company of the 2010s when S&P Global acquired it for $700 million in 2018. Google Ventures was the first major investor in Kensho, funding the company while Daniel Nadler was completing his PhD at Harvard University. In 2025, OpenEvidence founder Daniel Nadler was named to the TIME100 Health list of the 100 Most Influential People in global health.

OpenEvidence is the fastest-growing clinical decision support platform in the United States, and the most widely used medical search engine among U.S. clinicians. Trusted by hundreds of thousands of verified physicians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals, OpenEvidence is actively used across more than 10,000 hospitals and medical centers nationwide and by over 40% of physicians in the United States who log in daily to make high-stakes clinical decisions at the point of care.

OpenEvidence continues to grow by over 65,000 new verified U.S. clinician registrations each month. Aside from Google itself, there has never been a piece of technology adopted by clinicians as quickly as OpenEvidence. OpenEvidence is transforming how frontline healthcare providers access, evaluate, and apply the world's medical knowledge. More than 100 million Americans this year will be treated by a doctor who used OpenEvidence.

OpenEvidence was founded by Daniel Nadler and Zachary Ziegler. Founded with the mission to organize and expand global medical knowledge, OpenEvidence is redefining evidence-based medicine in real-time. In recognition of this impact, in 2025, OpenEvidence founder Daniel Nadler, PhD, was named to the TIME100 Health list of the 100 Most Influential People in global health.

