Dickey's Barbecue Celebrates National Hot Dog Day With Buy One, Get One Free Dickey Dogs July 16 Only!

Dallas, TX, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey's Barbecue Pit is giving fans a mouthwatering reason to celebrate National Hot Dog Day on Wednes day, July 16 , with a Buy One, Get One Free offer on its signature Dickey Dog – a barbecue-style twist on the American classic. Guests can redeem the offer in-store, online at dickeys.com or through the Dickey's app by using promo code HOTDOG at checkout.

But don't call it a hot dog because it's not. It's a Dickey Dog , and that makes all the difference.

“The Dickey Dog isn't your average hot dog. It's a Texas-sized flavor experience,” said Laura Rea Dickey , CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.“We've taken classic elements and elevated them with our signature slow-smoked kielbasa, bold toppings, and that unmistakable Dickey's quality. National Hot Dog Day felt like the perfect moment to give our fans even more to smile about – BOGO style!”

What's a Dickey Dog?

A fan favorite and permanent menu item, the Dickey Dog is a flavor-packed fusion of Chicago street food and Texas barbecue tradition . Here's what makes it sizzle:

Choice of Slow-Smoked Sausage : Polish kielbasa or jalapeño cheddar kielbasa, smoked in-house daily

Toppings : Melted cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, and tangy mustard

Served On : A perfectly toasted hoagie roll

Optional Add-Ons : Dickey's Original Barbecue Sauce or hearty chili for an extra flavor boost

“The Dickey Dog is our way of putting a bold, barbecue spin on a beloved classic,” said Roland Dickey, Jr. , CEO of Dickey's Capital Group.“It's smoked, loaded with flavor, and crafted with the same care we put into every item on our menu. National Hot Dog Day gives us the perfect opportunity to invite our guests to try something familiar, but with that unmistakable Dickey's difference.”

National Hot Dog Day Offer Details

Deal : Buy One Dickey Dog, Get One Free

Date : Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Promo Code : HOTDOG

Where : Participating Dickey's Barbecue Pit locations, online at , and through the Dickey's mobile app

Offer valid at participating locations on July 16, 2025, only. One free Dickey Dog with purchase of equal or greater value. Promo code HOTDOG must be applied at checkout. Not valid with other offers or discounts.

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by the Dickey family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world's largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For more than 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.TM Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey's barbecued meats are paired with a variety of Southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey's never takes shortcuts - because real barbecue can't be rushed.

With more than 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey's Barbecue Franchise and Dickey's Restaurant Brands continue to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group , and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc .

Dickey's has been recognized on Newsweek's 2022 "America's Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation's Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual's“Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit . For franchise opportunities, visit .

