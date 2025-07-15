Proven Growth And Income VCT Plc: Result Of AGM
|For – specific
|For – discretion
|For - total
|Against
|Total
|Withheld
|Res 1
|9,594,919
|407,539
|10,002,458
|61,465
|10,063,923
|0
|95.34%
|4.05%
|99.39%
|0.61%
|100.00%
|Res 2
|8,750,646
|603,069
|9,353,715
|541,068
|9,894,783
|169,140
|88.44%
|6.09%
|94.53%
|5.47%
|100.00%
|Res 3
|9,698,128
|311,958
|10,010,086
|53,837
|10,063,923
|0
|96.37%
|3.10%
|99.47%
|0.53%
|100.00%
|Res 4
|9,147,860
|407,539
|9,555,399
|270,156
|9,825,555
|238,368
|93.10%
|4.15%
|97.25%
|2.75%
|100.00%
|Res 5
|9,526,617
|407,539
|9,934,156
|73,366
|10,007,522
|56,401
|95.20%
|4.07%
|99.27%
|0.73%
|100.00%
|Res 6
|9,118,778
|512,721
|9,631,499
|251,084
|9,882,583
|181,340
|92.27%
|5.19%
|97.46%
|2.54%
|100.00%
|Res 7
|9,050,127
|521,493
|9,571,620
|330,247
|9,901,867
|162,056
|91.39%
|5.27%
|96.66%
|3.34%
|100.00%
|Res 8
|9,106,113
|512,721
|9,618,834
|269,386
|9,888,220
|175,703
|92.09%
|5.19%
|97.28%
|2.72%
|100.00%
|Res 9
|9,471,838
|373,119
|9,844,957
|199,033
|10,043,990
|19,933
|94.31%
|3.71%
|98.02%
|1.98%
|100.00%
|Res 10
|8,787,622
|392,246
|9,179,868
|730,623
|9,910,491
|153,432
|88.67%
|3.96%
|92.63%
|7.37%
|100.00%
|Res 11
|9,506,355
|373,119
|9,879,474
|184,449
|10,063,923
|0
|94.46%
|3.71%
|98.17%
|1.83%
|100.00%
|Res 12
|9,389,031
|380,475
|9,769,506
|261,685
|10,031,191
|32,732
|93.60%
|3.79%
|97.39%
|2.61%
|100.00%
As announced in the Company's Annual Report & Accounts published on 5 June 2025, following the AGM held today Malcolm Moss retired from the Board after some 18 years of service. The Chair would like to thank him for his hard work, diligence and commitment during his tenure as director.
A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at storage-mechanism
Beringea LLP
Company
Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment