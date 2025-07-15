'No One Is Above The Law', Says Rajasthan CM Reiterates Zero Tolerance Against Corruption

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, July 15 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, while addressing the 68th foundation day of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) at the Rajasthan International Centre, on Tuesday, reaffirmed the state government's unwavering commitment to a corruption-free state.

The Chief Minister said, "Corruption is a deep-rooted evil that blocks welfare schemes from reaching the last person and widens social inequality."

Reinforcing the state government's zero tolerance policy, CM Sharma declared, "No matter how powerful the individual, no one is above the law. Police officials must perform their duties with honesty and without succumbing to any pressure."

The Chief Minister assured that his government is always available to meet the expectations of the state's eight crore citizens.

Highlighting the ACB's importance, CM Sharma said that a corruption-free administration is essential for delivering the benefits of public welfare schemes to the grassroots level.

Commending ACB's recent achievements -- including red-handed arrests, recovery of embezzled funds, and action against disproportionate assets -- he noted that even an Additional Superintendent of Police was arrested in a recent case, proving ACB's impartiality and commitment.

Chief Minister Sharma also spoke about his government's ongoing efforts to strengthen law and order in the state.

He said the BJP-led state government has taken several key steps in this direction, including the formation of an Anti-Gangster Task Force, the recruitment of 10,000 new police personnel, the approval for Additional Superintendent of Police offices in eight new districts, and the establishment of three women police battalions.

To improve police responsiveness, the state government has provided 22 interceptors, 750 motorcycles, and 500 police mobile unit vehicles, along with forming 500 Kalika patrolling teams, the Chief Minister noted.

Addressing the welfare of police personnel, Chief Minister Sharma said that multiple initiatives have been launched to support and modernise the police force.

These include the creation of a police modernisation and infrastructure fund, establishment of the Sardar Patel Cyber Control Room, and the upgradation of the Police Telecommunication Training Centre into the Rajasthan Police Technical Training Academy, he added.

Additional benefits have been introduced such as increased uniform and mess allowances, free travel for police in Rajasthan roadways express and semi-deluxe buses, the creation of langar posts, and a 10 per cent increase in honorariums for personnel in those roles, the Chief Minister said.

He also emphasised that the state government is taking strict and swift action against corrupt personnel.

He noted that under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the process for granting prior approvals has been accelerated.

Disciplinary action and prosecution approvals against state service officers are being fast-tracked, and in serious cases of corruption or unauthorised absence, officers have even been dismissed from service, CM Sharma said.

In addition to legal action by ACB, departmental measures such as pension stoppage are also being effectively enforced, he added.

Chief Minister Sharma appealed to the people of the state to play an active role in the fight against corruption, stating, "Taking bribes is a crime, and stopping this crime is our collective responsibility."

He encouraged citizens to report corruption without fear, stressing that public participation is essential to strengthen this movement.

Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant also addressed the gathering, saying that in line with the Chief Minister's vision, the state government has taken several steps to enhance transparency and integrity in governance.

Initiatives such as e-filing, rule simplification, and outreach programs are promoting greater accountability, he said.

Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar Sharma told the gathering that Rajasthan currently ranks second in the country for action taken against corruption and that police have been instructed to act without external pressure, further reinforcing law and order in the state.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Sharma unveiled a new poster published by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The event was attended by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Bhaskar A. Sawant, Additional Director General (ACB) Smita Srivastava, senior police officers, and other dignitaries.