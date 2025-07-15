403
Ministry Of Economy And Planning Signs MOU With India Based Observer Research Foundation To Enhance Collaboration In Economic Research And Studies
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Ministry of Economy and Planning signs MOU with India basedObserver Research Foundation to enhance collaboration in economic research and studies
The Ministry of Economy and Planning signed a Memorandum of Understanding with India based Observer Research Foundation (ORF), to enhance collaboration in economic research and studies, and to exchange knowledge and research expertise, contributing to the formulation of evidence-based policies. -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="4" src="#" alt="4" width="620" data-bit="iit" /> -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="5" src="#" alt="5" width="620" data-bit="iit" /> The memorandum aims to strengthen the research partnership between the two sides by launching a joint annual publication, the development of youth leadership programs, and the organization of events, conferences, seminars and research activities in coordination with the relevant authorities. The MOU is part of the Ministry of Economy and Planning efforts to enhance international cooperation in the field of research, and to support the creation of knowledge-based economic policies, to help achieve the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.
