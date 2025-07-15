Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ministry Of Economy And Planning Signs MOU With India Based Observer Research Foundation To Enhance Collaboration In Economic Research And Studies

Ministry Of Economy And Planning Signs MOU With India Based Observer Research Foundation To Enhance Collaboration In Economic Research And Studies


2025-07-15 12:15:18
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Ministry of Economy and Planning signs MOU with India basedObserver Research Foundation to enhance collaboration in economic research and studies


The Ministry of Economy and Planning signed a Memorandum of Understanding with India based Observer Research Foundation (ORF), to enhance collaboration in economic research and studies, and to exchange knowledge and research expertise, contributing to the formulation of evidence-based policies. -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="4" src="#" alt="4" width="620" data-bit="iit" /> -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="5" src="#" alt="5" width="620" data-bit="iit" />

The memorandum aims to strengthen the research partnership between the two sides by launching a joint annual publication, the development of youth leadership programs, and the organization of events, conferences, seminars and research activities in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The MOU is part of the Ministry of Economy and Planning efforts to enhance international cooperation in the field of research, and to support the creation of knowledge-based economic policies, to help achieve the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

MENAFN15072025005446012082ID1109804314

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search