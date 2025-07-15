Vultron Raises $22 Million To Power The Agentic Operating System For Federal Growth

A new class of AI-native infrastructure is setting the benchmark for how contractors compete in the new federal economy

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vultron , the creator of the Agentic Operating System transforming federal growth, announced today that it has raised a total of $22 million, including its latest Series A funding round. The round was led by Greycroft with participation from Craft Ventures, Long Journey, South Park Commons and strategic angel investors. Craft Ventures, co-founded by White House AI adviser David Sacks, backed the round, signaling investor confidence that Vultrons is the category-defining system for AI-driven federal growth. This funding will accelerate Vultron's mission to transform enterprise federal growth and elevate the workforce.

"This raise reinforces Vultron's position as a key partner for contractors navigating a rapidly evolving federal landscape," said Mac Liu, CEO of Vultron. "Demand for our product has never been stronger, and with this new capital, we're ready to support our customers even more deeply and effectively."

Vultron's Agentic OS is purpose-built for the demands of a shifting federal procurement landscape where speed, strategic precision and alignment with national priorities like digital modernization, AI-readiness and resilience determine who wins. The platform has attracted a significant number of multibillion-dollar Fortune 500 enterprises and leading federal contractors across defense, aerospace, technology and other mission-focused organizations. Customers report reducing proposal timelines from weeks to days, tripling pipeline coverage, and unlocking substantial workforce leverage-one Fortune 500 enterprise now saves more than 20 hours per user each week on capture and proposal execution.

"Working with Vultron is like doubling our team overnight," said Director of Capture and Proposal at a top defense contractor, Rachel Wyatt. "We have increased productivity by more than 30% without expanding headcount."

"Vultron is redefining the future of work for government contractors and commercial organizations in mission-critical industries," said Bryan Subijano, investor at Greycroft. "Vultron infuses AI and federal contracting expertise into an intelligent, best-in-class platform, enabling companies to centralize data, create organizational intelligence and leverage AI to develop higher quality proposals faster. Customers across Fortune 500 and SMB organizations achieve tremendous results that transform their business. We are excited to partner with Mac Liu and the entire Vultron team."

The investment will expand Vultron's research team and accelerate its go-to-market strategy, enabling the company to meet the demand for their Agentic OS and advancing the future of work, where AI doesn't just automate tasks but transforms how federal teams operate, grow and scale.

About Vultron

Vultron is the Agentic Operating System for federal growth, setting a new benchmark for how contractors pursue, develop and win work. By combining AI-native infrastructure with modular workflows and embedded strategic guidance, Vultron enables business development and proposal teams to operate with greater speed, clarity, and precision. Headquartered in San Francisco and backed by top-tier investors including Greycroft, Craft Ventures, Long Journey and South Park Commons, Vultron is redefining how federal contractors compete in a rapidly evolving federal landscape. For more information, visit vultro .

