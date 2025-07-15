Roadflex And Carahsoft Partner To Bring Modern Fuel And Expense Management Solutions To The Public Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Comprehensive Fuel Risk Management Platform Now Available to Government Agencies

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RoadFlex , a leading provider of fuel expense management and fleet payment solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as RoadFlex's Master Government Aggregator®, making RoadFlex's fuel and expense management solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“Public Sector fleets are under pressure to reduce operational costs, prevent fuel fraud and simplify the way their teams manage fleet expenses,” said Rush Akin, Chief Revenue Officer at RoadFlex.“Our partnership with Carahsoft enables us to scale our impact across Government agencies, helping them modernize their fleet finances, improve transparency and make the most of every taxpayer dollar.”

RoadFlex offers a fully integrated fuel and expense management platform built specifically for fleets. With powerful fraud detection, flexible spending controls, real-time insights and consolidated billing, the platform minimizes the risk of theft and misallocation through a 6-layered security program and automatically validates vehicle location and fuel level.

From municipal departments to State agencies, Public Sector organizations often manage complex fleets that include everything from passenger vehicles to specialized equipment. RoadFlex's platform ensures agencies can easily procure and implement a modern solution that meets evolving needs.

“RoadFlex's platform helps agencies automate fuel management with accurate fleet data, AI-powered reporting and advanced analytics,” said Lacey Wean, Sales Executive for Smart Cities Technology Solutions at Carahsoft.“The platform will provide agencies with access to reliable, secure fuel and expense management. We look forward to working with RoadFlex and our reseller partners to bring the Public Sector access to this enhanced solution.”

RoadFlex's solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (844) 722-8436 or ... . Explore RoadFlex's solutions here .

About RoadFlex

RoadFlex is a leader in fuel risk management and fleet card solutions. Thousands of commercial fleets nationwide currently leverage its next-generation analytics insights, operations automation, and fleet reporting. This includes businesses that manage fleets, such as trucking companies, utilities, construction, HVAC, and landscaping companies.

RoadFlex customers have seen average fuel savings of 11% annually. The solution delivers comprehensive fuel risk management and fuel tracking, along with actionable insights that customers can use to reduce their overall fleet costs significantly. Our VISA fleet business cards allow users to purchase fuel and redeem competitive discounts for each purchase, ranging from 4 cents to 25 cent discounts per gallon. Additionally, the cards can be used for non-fuel expenses such as maintenance, tires, repairs, hardware stores, amongst others. We offer 1% cashback for all non-fuel purchases.

To learn more about RoadFlex, visit .

Contact

Alex Morgan

(415) 420-8705

...

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for IoT & OT, Smart Cities, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

...