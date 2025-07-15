Osprey Landscape Group Expands Presence In The Southwest With Addition Of Earthworks Inc.

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Osprey Landscape Group, a leading provider of commercial landscape services and a portfolio company of Southfield Capital, is pleased to welcome EarthWorks, Inc., a premier Texas-based landscape services provider, as a strategic addition to its platform. This partnership reflects the continued expansion of Osprey's operation into the Western and Southwestern United States.

Founded in 1979 by Mark and Mana Chaffin and currently operated by their sons Chris Lee (CEO) and Zac Chaffin (CFO), Earthworks has earned a trusted reputation across Texas for high-quality landscape maintenance, irrigation, and tree care services. With a strong commitment to client satisfaction, team development, and operational excellence, Earthworks aligns closely with Osprey's mission and values.

"This partnership establishes our presence in Texas and positions us to accelerate growth throughout the Southwest," said Joshua Dake, CEO of Osprey Landscape Group. "Earthworks brings decades of market expertise, a tenured team, and an outstanding client base. We're thrilled to welcome them to Osprey and to continue to build on the strong legacy of Earthworks in Texas."

The acquisition of Earthworks builds on Osprey's growing platform, which began with the acquisition of Pacific Landscape Management in Portland, Oregon. Osprey subsequently expanded into the Seattle market through the acquisitions of His Hands and Earthworks Landscape in Washington state. With the addition of Earthworks Inc. in Texas, Osprey significantly increases its service capabilities and geographic reach.

"We are excited to join forces with Osprey Landscape Group," said Chris Lee, CEO of Earthworks. "Their commitment to employees, customers, and long-term growth mirrors our own, and this partnership will allow us to continue delivering outstanding value to our clients and team."

Southfield Capital, a private equity firm focused on lower middle market companies, continues to support Osprey's vision of building a best-in-class commercial landscaping platform through strategic partnerships with strong regional providers.

About Osprey Landscape Group

Osprey Landscape Group is a national commercial landscape services platform focused on maintenance, enhancements, and irrigation. By combining the strength of leading regional providers with shared operational resources and a people-first culture, Osprey delivers best-in-class service across a growing geographic footprint.

About Earthworks Inc.

Headquartered in Texas, Earthworks Inc. has been delivering high-quality landscape services since 1979. The company serves a wide range of commercial, municipal, and institutional clients, with a reputation built on integrity, safety, and customer satisfaction.

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut, focused on investing in growing lower middle market companies in the business services sectors. Southfield partners with management teams to drive growth through operational improvements, strategic initiatives, and add-on acquisitions.

For more information, please contact:

(760) 859-9906

[email protected]



SOURCE Southfield Capital

