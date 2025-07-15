RESEARCH SHOWS EARLY CANCER CELLS CAN BE RAPIDLY DETECTED THROUGH ELECTRONIC SEMICONDUCTORS

CLEVELAND, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IdentifySensors Biologics, a leader in digital diagnostic technologies, has demonstrated that its electronic biosensors used to detect pathogens can also detect cancer cells.

As the company advances toward commercialization and regulatory review of its diagnostic platform, Check4, researchers began pursuing new applications for the technology. A major pharmaceutical company provided samples of cancer genes and requested performance testing with the technology.

"We have been optimistic that our electronic biosensors could detect cancer, but our research this month supports that theory, at least in preliminary studies and before the FDA reviews the process," said IdentifySensors CEO Greg Hummer MD. "As this plays out, the approach could lead to a highly affordable molecular cancer screening test for home use. This could be a major breakthrough in widescale early screening and diagnosis for some of the most predominant forms of the disease."

Check4 is a gene-detection platform that is built around a reusable portable Bluetooth device and a single-use cartridge that accepts both saliva and blood samples to digitally detect a wide range of diseases, including viral and bacterial infections.

The device connects to the cloud, delivering test results directly to healthcare systems and to patients by email or text message through a mobile app. This platform represents a new class of diagnostics with low-cost electronic circuits on bodily fluids instead of traditional chemical reactions, eliminating the need for lab work, reagents and long wait times.

Inside the device, printed semiconductors produce an electrical signal when a targeted DNA or RNA sequence is detected. These electrical reactions are captured digitally and interpreted by a proprietary cloud-based algorithm. Test results are then transmitted to a healthcare databases or directly to patients for immediate action.

This new technology is protected by 26 issued patents with several more pending. Manufacturing has begun in the United States, and the FDA is reviewing a pre-EUA submission for ebolavirus.

About IdentifySensors Biologics

IdentifySensors Biologics is a nano-biotech company driving a shift in molecular diagnostics from a hardware-heavy, laboratory-based delivery model to a low-cost, portable software-based delivery platform. The advancements leverage new nanomaterials in semiconductors and bioinformatics. For more information visit .

News Media Contact

Joe Mosbrook

[email protected]

216-375-2141

SOURCE IdentifySensors Biologics

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED