Shift Breaks Browser Paradigm With World's First Fully Customizable Browser

Revolutionary browser puts users in complete control with drag-and-drop configurability for every element, including bars, apps, and controls.

VICTORIA, BC, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Shift announced the launch of the world's first fully customizable browser that gives users the ability to drag, drop, and design every part of their browser. From a custom layout to integrated app stacks to context-specific Spaces, Shift lets users architect a browser based on how they actually use the web.

"We're replacing the one-size-fits-all model with a browser that adapts to you," said Neil Henderson, CEO at Shift. "It's a fundamental shift in how people engage with the internet and a bold step toward true digital personalization."

Shift launches the world's first fully customizable browser. Image/Video Credit: shift (CNW Group/Shift Technologies Inc.)

Breaking Free from One-Size-Fits-All Browsing

While legacy browsers force users to adapt to rigid layouts unchanged for decades, Shift's revolutionary approach puts complete customization at its core. Shift is the first browser that allows users to move major interface elements like bars, controls, apps, bookmarks, and search boxes. Users can jumpstart a layout with curated templates or start building from scratch with drag-and-drop configurability.

Shift enables users to build a custom setup for their browser, complete with integrated apps and separate Spaces for work and personal browsing.

High-performance digital users, including founders, freelancers, side-hustlers, creatives, and tech-savvy multitaskers, can turn Shift into a customized command center that houses all their inboxes, accounts, and app flows. With this extra performance edge, Shift increases user productivity by 25%.

Key Features and Innovation



Build a custom layout : Drag and drop apps, bars, and controls anywhere in your browser. Build your perfect setup piece by piece or start from a template to create a custom layout.

Create Spaces : Organize your browser into separate Spaces for hobbies, work, passions, and projects. Build out each Space with its own apps, bookmarks, and extensions.

Seamless integration with 1500+ apps: Make your browser a personalized command center that houses all your tools and inboxes. Carbon-neutral browsing: As the world's first carbon-neutral browser, Shift measures and offsets the digital carbon footprint produced by the apps, websites, or extensions you use within its browser.

"Shift offers a more intuitive, flexible, and personalized experience that helps users stay focused and organized," added Henderson. "We're excited about giving people the right tools to thrive online, not just navigate it."

About Shift

Shift is the world's first fully customizable browser that gives users the ability to drag, drop, and design every part of their browser. Designed to break free from the constraints of traditional browsers, Shift allows users to build a custom layout for their browser, integrate tool stacks, and create dynamic Spaces for work, side hustle, and everything in between. With seamless app integration and unmatched UX flexibility, Shift is preconfigured, not pre-built, for those who demand more from their digital tools. Shift is proudly pioneering carbon-neutral browsing as part of its promise to reimagine what browsers can do-not only for users, but for the planet. As part of the Redbrick portfolio of companies, Shift is a Certified B Corp.

