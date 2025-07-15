Talkingparents Upgrades Plans To Better Support Co-Parents

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Walton Beach, FL, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading co-parenting communication service, TalkingParents , just revamped their subscription tiers to better serve the needs of the co-parenting community. Parents with shared custody can now choose between four different plans, Free, Essentials, Enhanced, and Ultimate, giving them the most budget-friendly and flexible options yet.

For parents who can't afford to pay for a co-parenting app but may need communications documented for court, TalkingParents has always offered a completely Free Plan with access to core tools, available via their website. While the Free Plan is still readily available, the service now offers an Essentials Plan, giving co-parents access to the mobile app and all features in some capacity for just $6/month or $60/year.

Additionally, TalkingParents just upgraded their pre-existing paid plans, Standard and Premium, to provide co-parents with more value at the same great price. Now known as Enhanced and Ultimate, the service's two top-level tiers give users more access and capabilities than ever while lowering fees on shared payments and offering other perks. Meanwhile, neither plan is going to cost co-parents an extra cent.

"We know how emotionally and financially taxing co-parenting can be, so it's been an on-going effort for the team to make our mobile app and features more accessible to all members of our community,” says TalkingParents' Director of Product and co-parent, Taylor Graves.“We really value our existing customers, so we've opened up more flexibility in their subscription access to make things smoother and more useful day to day. Ultimately, our goal is to support all co-parents, in every situation, so they can focus more on their kids, and we're confident that these upgrades will serve that purpose.”

For more information about how TalkingParents is making strides to better support co-parents nationwide, please visit talkingparents.com or reach out to our marketing team to request an interview.

