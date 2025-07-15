Pair of 19th-Century Meissen Snake Handle Vases – Cobalt blue porcelain accented with white and gold luster, featuring signature entwined snake handles.

Carved Mother of Pearl Pilgrimage Plaque – Depicting religious scenes in detailed relief, accented with the Greek word for“birth.”

Three Holy Hierarchs, Russian Icon (18th-19th Century) – Tempera on board depicting Vassily the Great, Gregory the Theologian, and John Chrysostom.

Collected over decades, this thoughtful selection honors the spiritual traditions of Europe from the Orthodox East to the Mediterranean coast.

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Box Auction Gallery announces the third installment of The Professor's Collection , a global auction event that seeks to honor the spiritual and cultural traditions of Europe from the Orthodox East to the Mediterranean coast. The sale offers institutions, collectors, and researchers access to material that rarely reaches the open market, including sacred icons from Greece and Russia alongside fine European works including bronze sculptures, pottery, and rare engravings.The story behind the collection begins with a young boy in Texas who developed an early fascination with world cultures. At age 13, he began studying Spanish. By 15, he had boarded a plane alone to Mexico, where he acquired his first Pre-Columbian artifact. That formative experience sparked a lifelong interest in languages, traditions, and the tangible expressions of human identity.His academic career would span multiple disciplines and continents. He earned master's degrees in Spanish, Russian, and Portuguese, and studied the literature, customs, and spiritual practices of Indigenous and colonial cultures across the globe. Over time, his collection grew to include Oceanic art, particularly objects from Polynesia, Melanesia, and Micronesia. Travel to places like Vanuatu, Nepal, the Solomon Islands, Guatemala, and the Bering Strait informed his understanding of both cultural uniqueness and shared humanity.Unlike typical private collections, these objects were never intended for decoration or investment. They were gathered for study, for teaching, and for preservation. Many were used in classroom settings and academic presentations. The professor viewed collecting as a form of stewardship rather than ownership, with each item valued for its role in communicating cultural history.The auction is the third event in a series of sales that will continue to release objects from the professor's broader holdings. The final auction within this series is scheduled for September 2025 and will include various military items and memorabilia from nations and conflicts throughout world history.Preview appointments are available at Blue Box Auction Gallery's Norfolk, Virginia location, where prospective bidders can view the auction items in person. The full catalog is available online, including detailed descriptions, professional photographs, and registration information. Condition reports are available to approved bidders upon request.The auction for The Professor's Collection Part Three will take place on August 1, 2025, at 5:15pm EST. For more information, visit .

