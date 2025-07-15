New Bass Center Clinic And Infusion Center To Facilitate Healing

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Paul A. King , CEO of Stanford Medicine Children's Health, emphasized the importance of the new center. "The young patients who come through the Bass Center and Infusion Center are walking through a very difficult journey. We want to ensure the comfort of our patients and families while care teams guide them through these challenges. This new and expanded space is evidence of our unwavering commitment to providing world-class care."

Privacy to reduce infection risk and improve experience

Infusion is a method of administering medicine intravenously; some treatments only need to be given once, whereas others may need to be given regularly for eight hours each time. The new private infusion rooms are designed to offer a more stress-free experience to young patients and their families.

"Infusions are a critical part of patients' treatment plan, so having a space that's just for them during what can be an all-day appointment can help bring some comfort," says Tanja Gruber, MD, PhD , director of the Bass Center and chief of pediatric hematology, oncology, and stem cell transplantation at Stanford Children's. "The patients and families we see are going through a very difficult time emotionally, so it's important to me that patients have state-of-the-art care in a supportive environment as they are going through this chapter of their lives."

Patients who are undergoing chemotherapy or immunotherapy are also immunocompromised, meaning their immune systems are weakened and less able to fight off infections. Private infusion rooms provide better infection control during infusions.

A fresh and modern clinic

The space is updated with a modern look for patients receiving care. The outpatient clinic will increase from eight to 14 patient exam rooms, offering patients more appointment availability.

"We care for very complex patients at Stanford Children's," Dr. Gruber says. "Our team's goal is to get children back to being a kid. Part of that involves helping families who are juggling a lot outside of the hospital, like work or another sibling's extracurriculars. The new clinic space not only is beautiful, but gives families the flexibility they need."

Renowned as a leading children's hospital in the nation, Packard Children's remains devoted to its mission of providing exceptional and family-centered care to those who need it the most. The renovations are part of a larger improvement project, which has expanded the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and opened a new maternity unit and antepartum unit . Funding for this project was supported by generous philanthropic contributions.

