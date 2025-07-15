Actor Ram Pothineni Turns Lyricist For The First Time Ever Pens First Single From 'Andhra King Taluka'

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, July 15 (IANS) After having disclosed that music director Anirudh had sung the first single from his upcoming film 'Andhra King Taluka', actor Ram Pothineni on Tuesday evening announced that it was he who had penned the lyrics for the much-awaited number that was to release on July 18.

Sources close to the actor said this song would mark Ram Pothineni's debut in the film industry as a lyricist. Shot in breath-taking, exotic locations, the song, the sources said, would blend melodious vocals with stunning visuals and poetic words, making it a treat for both fans and cinegoers alike.

Taking to his X timeline, Ram Pothineni said," This one's straight from my heart to yours... Thank you @filmymahesh @iamviveksiva @MervinJSolomon for inspiring me to explore and write Sagar's love journey. Love...#RAPO #AKTFirstSingle #Andhrakingtaluka."

It may be recalled that the Telugu star had, earlier on Tuesday, disclosed that one of India's top music directors Anirudh had crooned the first single, a melodious number, from his eagerly-awaited commercial entertainer.

Taking to his X timeline on Tuesday morning, Ram Pothineni thanked Anirudh for singing the number. He wrote, "Love just found its voice...& what a voice it is @anirudhofficial. Thank you Rockstar!."

He also went on to say,"His voice. Their tune. One unforgettable vibe. The most lovable track from #AndhraKingTaluka drops on July 18th #AKTFirstSingle @iamviveksiva @mervinjsolomon."

He also shared a poster that said, "A melody that speaks heart in the voice of Anirudh Ravichander."

The film, the music for which has been composed by the talented duo of Vivek–Merwin, has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs.

For the unaware, the unit of Andhra King Taluka, which is being directed by Mahesh Babu P, is currently in the midst of its final shooting schedule in Hyderabad.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the film's new month-long shooting schedule commenced on Saturday in a set erected in the city. At present, romantic sequences featuring the lead pair, Ram and Bhagyashree Borse, are being filmed against a night backdrop.

This night schedule is to continue for 10 days, the sources said and added that after these sequences are shot, the team would shift to daytime shoots for the next 20 days. During these 20 days, the unit would film the climax and other key sequences in the film. The unit is to wind up shooting with this final schedule.

Cinematography for the film is by Siddhartha Nuni while National Award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad has been assigned the responsibility of editing the film.

As announced by the production house, the film is a biopic of a fan called Sagar, played by Ram Pothineni. Actress Bhagyashree Borse, whose popularity graph is soaring north, plays the female lead in the film which will also feature Kannada superstar Upendra. Upendra plays the character of a film superstar called Surya Kumar in the film.

Backed by a highly experienced technical crew, the project promises top-notch cinematic quality. A title teaser released by the unit begins with a ticket issuer in a theatre, earmarking tickets for all the VIPs in the region. That is when Ram Pothineni turns up and demands 50 tickets from the man in the counter. When asked which taluk he represents, he says, "Fans".

Apart from Ram Pothineni, Bhagyashrii Borse and Upendra, the film will also feature a host of talented actors including Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Satya, Rahul Ramakrishna and V.T.V. Ganesh.