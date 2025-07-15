$750,000 Grant To Last Mile Expands Support For Students In Georgia, Kentucky, And Tennessee

$750,000 Grant to Last Mile Expands Support for Tech and Engineering Students in Georgia, Kentucky, and Tennessee

"Thanks to Last Mile I could remain in roles like teaching instead of reverting back to the restaurant industry. With this autonomy I had my first paper published," said Ashlyn Campbell, Georgia State University BS in Computer Science and Sociology, now a PhD student at University of Michigan.

Over 700 late-stage tech students across the region are at risk of dropping out annually, an urgent loss of talent and economic momentum.

"We are deeply grateful for this generous investment in students across the South," said Ruthe Farmer, Founder and CEO of Last Mile Education Fund. "Too often, a small financial gap is all that stands between a student and graduation. This funding will ensure that more students in Georgia, Kentucky, and Tennessee can finish what they started and step into the future they've worked so hard to build."

Last Mile backs financially vulnerable tech and engineering students on the verge of graduation, stepping in when unexpected costs threaten their success. Guided by an abundance mindset, Last Mile champions their persistence and potential - recognizing these students as the nation's largest untapped pool of technical talent.

Since 2020, Last Mile has invested over $13 million in 10,500+ students, with a 74% graduation rate and strong tech workforce outcomes. This new funding will help reach even more students at the finish line-bridging financial gaps and expanding access where it's needed most.

