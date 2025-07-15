Insta360 Summer Update: Powerful New Tools For Creators

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Since launching our flagship camera, Insta360 X5, we've been listening to your feedback and working hard to improve the product experience. The Summer Update brings together a series of innovations that make X5 more powerful, versatile, and intuitive than ever before.

From intelligent new features like AdaptiveTone to hardware upgrades including the Ultra Battery, every enhancement is designed to solve real creative challenges. Whether you're a professional filmmaker, adventure creator, or passionate hobbyist, these updates will transform how you capture and share your world.

Why X5 Stands Apart

What makes X5 truly special is the level of creative freedom it offers. While traditional cameras force you to choose your frame in the moment, X5 captures your entire surroundings, giving you unlimited flexibility to:



Focus on living in the moment-no need to worry about framing.

Reframe one shot in endless ways, from cinematic wide angles to intimate close-ups and dynamic overhead angles.

Preserve complete 360 memories to revisit from every perspective. Create multiple versions of the same moment for different platforms.

Now, with these latest updates, we're enhancing every aspect of that workflow to make X5 a true creative powerhouse. So, here are the key improvements that will take your X5 experience to the next level.

AdaptiveTone: Smart Exposure in Complex Lighting

For scenes with dramatic lighting contrasts, like shooting through a doorway where one side is sunlit and the other shadowed, it can be a struggle for dual-lens cameras like X5 to balance the exposure across both lenses.

To solve this, we've developed a revolutionary new system: AdaptiveTone . By independently recording light data for both lenses, it preserves highlight and shadow detail across the entire spherical image, and automatically adjusts the exposure based on the perspective you choose. The result? Natural-looking footage in situations that would typically require compromises or extensive post-production.

AdaptiveTone is available in 8K30fps and 5.7K30fps 360 Video, PureVideo, and more.

PureVideo Now in Single-Lens Mode

PureVideo powers X5's impressive low-light performance and is now available in Single-Lens Mode , having previously been for 360 video only.

This expansion means creators can capture stunning low-light footage with reduced noise and enhanced color fidelity, whether shooting traditional flat videos or immersive 360 content.

Enhanced Battery Performance

X5 now delivers significantly extended shooting times thanks to three key improvements:



Endurance Mode now available in 8K - this delivers just under two hours of continuous recording at the maximum resolution of 8K30fps-ideal for documenting complete events or performances.

Improved Endurance Mode for 5.7K - runtime has increased to 208 minutes from the previous 185, when shooting at 5.7K24fps. New Ultra Battery - for creators needing extra power, the new 2800mAh Ultra Batter delivers 17% longer runtime at just under 4 hours*! This is available to purchase for just US$49.99.

*235 minute run time tested in 77°F (25°C) lab environment, 5.7K24fps 360 Video Mode in Endurance Mode. Battery life may vary under different conditions. Requires the latest firmware.

New X5 ND Filters: Cinematic Control for 360 Video

Create cinematic motion blur and get perfect exposure with the first ND filters designed for a 360 camera .

The X5 ND Filters Set (ND16, ND32, ND64) gives you complete control in any lighting condition, ideal for conveying speed in motorcycle footage or achieving professional-looking motion effects. Like lens guards, they attach securely and remove easily when you need to switch them out for different shots.

Make It Yours: New X5 Custom Replacement Lens Kit

Now you can personalize your X5 with custom-designed lenses. Choose from pre-made patterns, upload your own images, or generate AI artwork-then swap out the standard lenses in seconds.

Availability varies by region so check on the Insta360 Store for more info.

Motorcycle Filmmaking Solutions

The Summer Update contains lots of exciting news for the motorcycle community:

New & Exclusive X5 BMW Motorrad Edition

Insta360 has teamed up with BMW Motorrad to bring out a limited edition Insta360 X5 BMW Motorrad Edition, complete with custom BMW Motorrad features, designs and gear.

This limited edition bundle includes new accessories such as the Mini Remote, a handy tool to control the camera without moving your hands off the handlebars. It also comes with the new Ultra Battery pre-installed to power through those longer rides.

Other Motorcycle-Specific Enhancements



Immersive Shake Stabilization : Preserves just enough natural shake and tilt in your footage to authentically convey speed and terrain, while maintaining smooth, watchable results. Available now in Insta360 Studio, and coming soon for the Insta360 app.

Sena Headset Integration : Start/stop recording and use voice commands through compatible Sena helmet systems for completely hands-free operation. It can also record the chat with your riding buddies via the group intercom and overlay on the footage.

Plate Blur : Automatically obscures your license plate in your footage with just a few taps-no manual editing required. New GPS Preview Remote with Built-In Mic : New all-in-one "mount anywhere" remote combines four essential tools: camera control, live preview, GPS data recording, and a noise-canceling microphone.

Together, these updates make X5 the most motorcycle-friendly Insta360 camera yet.

Underwater Filming Advancements

There's great news for divers too on both the hardware and software front:



New Invisible Dive Case Pro - improves underwater image quality through advanced optical design. This isn't available to purchase just yet but it's coming soon!

New buoyancy control accessory - a stationary, underwater drone! Adjust the buoyancy so X5 floats in the water for easy, hands-free capture. This one's also in the pipeline, so stay tuned for updates on the launch date.

AquaVision 3.0 - the algorithm now analyzes the footage and provides a selection of color adjustment options that best match the shot. You'll get better-looking underwater shots without the hassle of adjusting the colors yourself! Available to try now in the app and Studio. Connect X5 to your SUUNTO dive computer - lets you overlay real-time data into your videos. A great way to relive your dive with all the depth, time, and performance info baked right into the footage.

Faster, Easier Editing for Mobile and Desktop

For desktop users, we've applied multiple updates to the Insta360 Studio software since X5's launch, with updates such as improved export speed, background export, and improvements to the AI Stitching algorithm. Check out all the key improvements her .

But one update we'd like to highlight is the new Quick Preview function. You can now preview insv files in their folder on your computer , without opening them in Studio. This is a huge timesaver when working with lots of clips, as you can do a quick preview to make sure it's the right one, then get to work on the edit.

The release of X5 also saw a huge revamp for the Insta360 app, designed to simplify the 360 editing process. This is being continuously refined and includes several key improvements, such as a new smart grid layout on the Album page, a revamped Preview page with new editing tools such as preset perspectives, and much more. For all the info on that, check out our guide her .

Insta360+ Cloud Service - Get More From Your Insta360

The Insta360+ cloud service (launched earlier this year) transforms the Insta360 experience with up to 2TB cloud storage, auto file backup, cloud edit and export, and more. Currently available for X5, X4, and X3 footage, we're working on expanding this to further product lines, so stay tuned for more on that.

An important update for subscribers who own an X5 is that you can now access all your Insta360+ footage in Insta360 Studio, allowing full cloud access whether you're on a hardcore desktop edit or editing on the go in the Insta360 app.

For anyone who hasn't subscribed yet, if you purchase an X5 or X5 BMW Motorrad Edition and activate before July 21st, you'll get 200GB of free cloud storage with Insta360+ for 6 months, plus access to all the features. Existing owners can subscribe any time via the Insta360 app or online store.

