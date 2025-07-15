TOPDON And Global Business Intelligence Platform Statista Report Shows Growing Shift From Mechanic Dependency To DIY Vehicle Maintenance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCKAWAY, NEW JERSEY, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOPDON ( ), a global leader in automotive diagnostic technology, has released the results of its new report conducted with global data and business intelligence platform, Statista , which reveals an increasing shift towards DIY vehicle repair. The report points to the accessibility of modern, update-ready diagnostic repair tools boosting driver confidence and decision-making when considering their vehicle repair options.

The report,“The State of DIY: How Home Diagnostic Tools Can Empower Car Owners,” surveyed 2,800 car owners across North America and the U.K., offers a detailed look at the motivation and barriers in the growing DIY vehicle maintenance space. It also provides insights into weak confidence by consumers in their repair skills.

“With rising service costs and growing interest in self-reliance, vehicle owners are taking a much more active interest in their vehicle care,” said Mike Zhou, TOPDON founder.“The growing accessibility to information and online training is also making DIY vehicle maintenance significantly more common. TOPDON's diagnostic tools like the TopScan and CarPal, are answering that call with user-friendly technology designed to make vehicle care approachable, efficient, and reliable.”

According to the survey, among those who already use diagnostic tools, 97% say they can now identify issues quickly; 94% report better understanding of their vehicle; and 93% have avoided unnecessary trips to the mechanic.

The survey also highlights that car owners still feel unsure about their skills, specifically, 67% responded that a lack of knowledge is a key barrier to working on their vehicles. However, tools like TOPDON's easy-to-use diagnostic scanners are smart, update-ready options that represent the future of car maintenance. With clear explanations, real-time system monitoring, and guided repair recommendations, drivers no longer need to guess what a warning light means or when to seek professional mechanic services.

“We have a simple goal to make tools that give drivers the confidence to take control of their car care,” said Chad Schnitz, Vice President of TOPDON US.“The data in this report affirms our belief that drivers want to be more involved in their vehicle maintenance and repairs. This shift is not simply about saving money but being empowered with the data they need to assess whether to make the repair themselves or comfortably discuss their repair needs with an auto technician.”

The survey, which was conducted in April 2025, offers an in-depth analysis of shifting attitudes toward at-home diagnostic tools, and considers how these tools influence confidence, decision-making, and engagement.

To download the complete report of“The State of DIY: How Home Diagnostic Tools Can Empower Car Owners,” visit

About TOPDON

Founded in 2017 TOPDON is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians, as well as DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 300 industry-leading engineers and owns over 500 intellectual property rights. The company's cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information visit

About Statista

Statista is a global data and business intelligence platform with an extensive collection of statistics, reports, and insights on over 80,000 topics from 22,500 sources in 170 industries. Established in Germany in 2007, Statista operates in 8 locations worldwide and employs around 1,450 professionals. For more information visit .

Attachment

The State of DIY

CONTACT: Aaron Cook TOPDON USA 214-520-3430 ...