Centre Welcomes New Chief Information Security Officer To Lead Secure Innovation And Customer Trust

This appointment strengthens Centre's presence across Texas and Oklahoma and reinforces their commitment to delivering secure IT solutions with a local touch.

- Robert Nettles, CISO at Centre TechnologiesHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Centre Technologies , a top-rated Texas-based Managed Service Provider (MSP), proudly announced the appointment of Robert Nettles as their new Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). With an extensive background in IT, Information Security and Privacy, and technology support, the Centre team is excited about the knowledge and understanding of our current threat landscape that Nettles brings to the table. With his expertise at the helm, the team plans to continue offering the customer trust they're known for.For Nettles, his decision to join Centre Technologies came from a consulting experience that he had with a Centre customer. He was able to talk to the customer about how their team expertly navigated a complex multi-factor authentication (MFA) implementation. It was after this conversation that the new CISO recognized something special.“One of Centre's customers expressed how the Centre team was able to bring the right resources to the project. Their attitude made me look more closely at Centre as a company" Nettles said.“The more I learned about the company's culture and values, the more I knew I wanted to be a part of this team.”With a people-first approach to security, Nettles is focused on embedding cybersecurity into every aspect of Centre's service delivery.“I firmly believe that security must be an enabler and a differentiator, never a gatekeeper or a blocker," he explained.“Often times, decisions have to be made that can't follow best practices. The job of security is to make those decisions the 'right one' by working with the business to understand its objectives and to look for creative ways to mitigate risk. The only way to do this is for every Centre employee to be an advocate for security, regardless of their role."His vision is simple: every Centre employee, no matter the department, becomes a proactive advocate for security.Chris Pace, Founder and CEO of Centre, shares a similar vision. "Security plays a vital role in building trust and ensuring long-term customer success," he said. "Our new CISO has the experience and perspective needed to help Centre scale securely, all while keeping customer needs front and center. We're excited to have a leader that brings a pragmatic, business-aligned approach to security that's both visionary and hands-on."Nettles is already focused on strengthening Centre's internal standards like: developing consistent security playbooks, modernizing incident response procedures, and expanding secure-by-design principles across all service offerings. By standardizing these processes, Centre can ensure every customer receives the same level of high-quality, proactive protection.With a background in implementing security programs across companies of all sizes and maturity levels, Nettles understands that there's no one-size-fits-all strategy.“Security has to be tailored to the customer, their risks, and their goals,” he shared.“Flexibility and creativity are just as important as the tools we use.”As Centre continues to scale and evolve, this leadership addition will help elevate the company's already trusted security offerings and differentiators, giving customers across Texas and Oklahoma peace of mind that their business is protected, prepared, and positioned for the future.

Emily Kirk

Centre Technologies

+ +1 512-721-9144

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.