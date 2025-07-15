New Book Offers A Blueprint For Building Recovery Community Coalitions

Healing a Village: A Practical Guide to Building Recovery Ready Communities

Building recovery capacity within communities by removing barriers and improving access to services for individuals and families seeking help for addiction.

- Beth MacyPORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“Teeming with hope... exactly the book to help the nation turn back its addiction crisis.”- Beth Macy, bestselling author of Dopesick and Raising LazarusAcclaimed recovery advocate and policy leader Mark Lefebvre has released a powerful new book that is already making waves among public health leaders, policymakers, and community organizations nationwide. Healing a Village: A Practical Guide to Building Recovery Ready Communities (Peter E. Randall Publisher, 2025) is now available wherever books are sold.Grounded in personal experience and professional expertise, Healing a Village delivers a message of hope and a call to action. As overdose deaths continue to devastate families nationwide, Lefebvre offers a clear, compassionate roadmap to meaningful change, starting at the community level.Drawing on his personal recovery journey through addiction and recovery, as well as more than a decade of leadership in the recovery field, Lefebvre outlines a replicable framework for communities seeking to address the root causes and systemic impacts of addiction. With real-world examples from New Hampshire and Maine, including the Greater Portsmouth Recovery Coalition and the Lewiston-Auburn Area Recovery Collaborative, Lefebvre demonstrates how to build and sustain coalitions that foster dignity, health, and long-term recovery.“This book is about hope,” says Lefebvre.“It's about empowering local leaders, families, and organizations to stop reacting and start rebuilding. Addiction is a community disease-and that means healing can start with the community too.”From Portsmouth's Safe Harbor Recovery Center, which he co-founded, to his leadership on the New Hampshire Governor's Recovery Task Force, Lefebvre has been a tireless advocate for systems-level reform rooted in compassion, evidence-based practices, and lived experience. Healing a Village bridges the gap between theory and practice, providing tools for prevention, harm reduction, treatment, recovery support, and public engagement.Praise for Healing a Village:“A profound message of hope through community recovery.”- Seth Kaplan, author of Fragile Neighborhoods“A compelling story and highly accessible instruction manual.”- John F. Kelly, PhD, Harvard Medical School, Recovery Research Institute“This book is a cue to action.”- David Best, PhD, Centre for Addiction Recovery ResearchAbout the Author:Mark Lefebvre is a nationally respected voice in addiction recovery. A founder of Safe Harbor Recovery Center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and former founding director of the Maine Recovery Friendly Workplace program, Lefebvre has advised state leaders, built cross-sector coalitions, and hosted dozens of podcast episodes on addiction, stigma, and recovery.Healing a Village is not only a book-it's a movement. It's a lifeline for leaders, families, educators, public servants, and anyone who believes their town or city can be a place of safety, healing, and second chances.________________________________________Available Now at Major Retailers and Independent Bookstores NationwideTo schedule an interview with Mark Lefebvre, request a review copy, or learn more, please contact the author at .... Contact Deidre Randall, CEO of Peter E. Randall Publisher at ... or by calling 603-431-5667.

