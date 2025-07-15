GALLS® PARTNERS WITH NATIONAL LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER HALL OF FAME AS PRESENTING SPONSOR FOR 2026 INDUCTION

"GALLS® is honored to support this prestigious event that shines a light on the courage and service of law enforcement professionals across the nation," said Mike Fadden, CEO at GALLS®. "These inductees represent the best of the law enforcement community, and we're proud to stand beside them, their families, and departments as a trusted partner in public safety. With over 50 years of experience and service to the public safety community, GALLS® continues to uphold its legacy as a company built on duty, honor, and relentless focus on our customers." Fadden added, "Supporting the National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame is a natural extension of our mission."

"Honoring our law enforcement officers is a vital tribute to their unwavering courage and sacrifice in protecting our communities," stated Megan Stockburger, Chair of the National LEO Hall of Fame. The National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame is proud to recognize these heroes, and we are thrilled to have GALLS as our presenting sponsor for the 2026 induction ceremony. Their commitment to supporting those who serve aligns perfectly with our mission to celebrate the extraordinary dedication of law enforcement professionals."

The Induction Ceremony will take place on April 10, 2026, at The Omni in Fort Worth, TX, bringing together officers, leaders, families, and supporters from across the country. Nominations are currently being accepted until October 31, 2025, at .

About GALLS®:

GALLS® is proud to serve America's Public Safety and Military professionals with the broadest selection of uniforms, equipment, and solutions, along with relentless service. Founded in 1967, GALLS® is trusted by over one million Law Enforcement, Firefighting, Emergency Medical, Federal, Military, Corrections, Security, Postal, Public Transportation, and other essential workers to be their service provider. Learn more about GALLS® at .

About National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame:

The National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame was created in 2017 to honor Law Enforcement Officers. Its purpose is to recognize those officers who have gone above and beyond in one way or another in the line of duty. The Hall of Fame looks forward to honoring LEOs each and every year. Although most say they don't do the job for the recognition, we feel their stories need to be heard.