Solareit Surpasses $125M In Battery Energy Storage Land Financing

SolaREIT Capital Solutions Support Over 1.4 GW of Storage Projects Across the U.S.

VIENNA, Va., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SolaREITTM , the leading solar and battery storage real estate investment company, announced today it has deployed more than $125 million in capital for battery energy storage system (BESS) projects across the United States. The company's BESS capital solutions have now supported more than 1,400 MWac of projects, helping improve grid stability, manage peak demand, and support clean energy deployment nationwide. The company launched its capital solutions for BESS developers last year.

"Battery storage is the backbone of a resilient, modern grid that can support this country's growing energy needs-and it all starts with land," said Laura Pagliarulo, CEO of SolaREIT. "Storage sites are often more complex and costly to secure than solar, so unlocking land value early can make or break a project. Our team delivers flexible capital solutions that help developers stay focused on execution and getting projects built."

Nationwide, battery energy storage projects generate strong revenue per acre and monetizing the underlying land offers developers a highly accretive, alternative source of development capital. Developers, particularly in urban areas, face high real estate costs-especially as demand rises for strategically located acreage near existing grid infrastructure. These locations command a premium and can present a significant hurdle for developers. SolaREIT can help by partnering with developers and landowners to offer a range of options for accessing unrestricted capital.

SolaREIT's capital solutions- including land purchases, lease purchases, and battery storage land loans-are available in all 50 states. The company's practical, proven financing tools are designed to provide maximum flexibility, tailored to each partner's development timeline, financial strategy, and long-term vision.

For more information:

About SolaREIT

SolaREITTM is a leading solar and battery storage real estate investment company. The company partners with developers and landowners to deliver flexible capital solutions-including land purchases, lease purchases, and loans for solar and storage projects. SolaREIT's practical, streamlined offerings are available in all 50 states and tailored to meet the financial goals and development strategies of its clients. Learn more at .

SOURCE SolaREIT

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED