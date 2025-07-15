Sony Announces RX1R III Full-Frame Digital Camera Preorder Sony RX1R III Camera 3PM Today At B&H

A decade on, Sony delivers another full-frame, fixed 35mm f/2 lens compact camera, the Sony RX1R III , featuring a 61MP sensor, AI-powered autofocus, and 4K30 video.

NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is excited to introduce Sony's revival of its compact, fixed-lens, full-frame camera line with its latest pocket powerhouse, the RX1R III Digital Camera . Coming nearly a decade after the RX1R II, the new camera stuffs the Sony a7CR's high-resolution 61MP sensor and BIONZ XR processor into the same incredibly small form factor as its predecessor. It also boasts the same fixed Zeiss Sonnar T* 35mm f/2 lens, now strengthened by Sony's AI-powered autofocus, along with a redesigned top plate and a new battery for improved performance.

Sony RX1 III Digital Camera





61MP Full-Frame Exmor R BSI Sensor

ZEISS Sonnar T* 35mm f/2 Lens

BIONZ XR & AI Processing Unit

693-Point PDAF & Real-Time Tracking AF

4K 60p 10-Bit & FHD 120p Video

2.36m-Dot 0.7x OLED EVF

3.0" 2.36m-Dot Touchscreen LCD

Step Crop Modes and Creative Looks

Updated Design, Improved Battery Life SD UHS-II Slot; USB-C, HDMI, Mic Ports

Taken together, the upgrades position the Sony RX1RIII as the ultimate travel or everyday-carry camera for photographers who seek to elevate spontaneous memories into art.

The RX1RIII enters at the top of the resurgent compact market, offering users an immense amount of imaging power for its 1.1 lb body weight. The 61MP Full-Frame Exmor R Back-Illuminated CMOS sensor and BIONZ XR processing engine is a proven combo, earning "best-in-class" acclamations for its high level of RAW detail in earlier incarnations. The AI processing unit and 693 point-phase detection system beef up the autofocus performance, improving the camera's ability to lock on to a variety of subjects―from people, insects, trains, and much more.

Fifteen stops of dynamic range and an ISO 100-32000 sensitivity range further benefit the full-frame sensor's low-light capabilities.

Sony has also preprogrammed the camera with the creative options ubiquitous in the current compact landscape, including step crops for 50mm and 70mm equivalent focal lengths at 29MP and 15MP, respectively, and Creative Looks that mimic the vintage aesthetic of color negative, color slide, and instant film.

The photocentric camera still offers robust 10-bit, 4K30 video performance, and can achieve 120fps when shooting in 8-bit, Full HD. Slow & Quick capabilities are also supported, as are S-Cinetone, Active Stabilization, User LUTs, and a host of video-friendly accessories via the Multi-Function Shoe.

With battery life something of a sore spot for users of the RX1R II, the RX1R III is now powered by Sony's NP-FW50 lithium-ion battery, which the company says allows for 300 more shots per charge, for a total of 520.

Nearly the same dimensions as the RX1R II-give or take a millimeter-the RX1R III does depart from its predecessor in body design. The changes are most pronounced in the top plate, which does away the protruding dials, hot shoe, and pop-up electronic viewfinder, in favor of a completely flat top with a depressed Multi-Function Shoe and a fixed EVF. The rear 3" touchscreen LCD is also fixed and features UI support for vertical shooting. Support for external controls include USB-C and micro-HDMI ports, a microphone jack, and a threaded cable release socket.

The camera also features a new grip texture for improved handling. Additionally, Sony is releasing a new TG-2 Thumb Grip and LCS-RXL Body Case for use with the new camera, both of which will be available separately. An optional lens hood is also available.

Sony RX1R III camera Preorder Starts 7/15/25 -3:00pm EST



