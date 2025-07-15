APC Postal Logistics Unveils New Website To Showcase Innovation And Enhanced Customer Experience

New platform highlights APC's customer-first approach and commitment to smarter cross-border delivery.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- APC Postal Logistics, a privately-owned leader in global delivery and technology solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website: . The new site reflects APC's ongoing commitment to innovation and provides a sleek, modern user experience that aligns with the company's continued growth and evolution.Based on feedback from our customers, the updated platform features intuitive navigation, streamlined functionality, and directional content to guide a variety of visitors. Additionally, visitors will find a variety of new resources, including timely industry service alerts, informative case studies, and an FAQ section – all aimed at offering deeper insight into the global delivery landscape and the solutions APC provides.“We've always focused on delivering exceptional cross-border performance behind the scenes,” said Guy Gemmill, President and Co-Owner of APC Postal Logistics.“With the launch of our new website, we're bringing our dedication and transparency to the forefront. It is a big piece of clearer, stronger communication, and we're excited to showcase the solutions and results we deliver to the U.S. shippers.”APC Postal Logistics invites current and prospective customers to explore the new website at to discover how APC helps businesses Deliver Global Growth.###About APC Postal LogisticsAPC Postal Logistics empowers businesses to succeed globally with innovative delivery solutions. From seamless international shipping to precision-focused mail operations, we combine advanced technology, fast and reliable delivery, direct support, and global delivery expertise. Our expertise enables eCommerce brands, 3PLs, and mailing organizations to expand, optimize operations, and build lasting connections with customers worldwide.

