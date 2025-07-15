Mykos Unveils Spring/Summer 2026 Footwear Trends With Resort-Inspired Colors, Raw Textures, And A Focus On Innovation

The SS26 collection features everything from effortless sneakers to romantic sandals and refined, travel-ready silhouettes-each crafted for wherever your adventure takes you.

The brand will debut the new collection at the IR Show (Booth 232) and the Atlanta Shoe Show (Booths 817–819) this summer

- Kamaria Davis, Footwear Designer at MykosLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Just in time for next season's buyers and trend forecasters, footwear brand Mykos is unveiling its Spring/Summer 2026 collection, a lineup that blends travel-ready style, natural materials, and thoughtful innovation. The collection will be showcased at the IR Show in July (Booth 232) and again at the Atlanta Shoe Show in August (Booths 817–819).“The Mykos Spring/Summer 2026 collection features a number of trends that compliment a traveler's resort escape,” says Kamaria Davis, Footwear Designer at Mykos. From soft textures to grounded colorways, the line is built for movement, ease, and everyday adventures.Davis explains that color is a key story this season, noting,“The trending colors used within the collection include everyday neutrals such as Villa White, Sand, and Good Luck Gray with pops of luxury colors like Amazon Green, Slate Blue, and Garnet Red.”But the palette is just the beginning.“This season is all about raw materials,” she continues.“Consumers desire to reconnect by admiring Earth's irregularities. Natural, lightweight woven materials like mesh, canvas, and raffia are the season's highlight fabrics-expressing a soft and romanticized feel.”This balance of texture, emotion, and design utility is core to the Mykos brand, which continues to develop stylish and innovative solutions for modern consumers. As Davis puts it,“No matter what colors and materials are trending for the season, Mykos will always have all-inclusive comfortable shoes!”That customer-first mindset is also seen in Mykos's digital innovation, including its Wandercast TM tool-an interactive feature that lets shoppers input travel dates and destinations to receive curated footwear recommendations tailored to climate and location. Combined with their evolving insole technology, flexible soles, and sustainability-forward materials, Mykos remains a standout in the footwear space.The SS26 collection features everything from effortless sneakers to romantic sandals and refined, travel-ready silhouettes-each crafted for wherever your adventure takes you.About MykosMykos is a lifestyle footwear brand with a passion for wanderlust, comfort, and innovative design. Built on a legacy of craftsmanship and reimagined for today's explorers, Mykos delivers versatile, travel-friendly footwear that inspires movement, adventure, and self-discovery.Discover more at or follow @mykosfootwear on Instagram. NuOrder login here .

