National Express School (NEXS) Looks To The Future Under New Ownership

I Squared Capital Closes Acquisition with Mobico Group for NEXS and Commits to Providing Significant Long-term Capital to Support Growth

- Tim Wertner, CEO, National Express SchoolLISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- National Express School (“NEXS”), one of North America's leading providers of safe and reliable student transportation, is pleased to announce the completion of its acquisition by I Squared Capital (“I Squared”), a specialist global infrastructure investor. The acquisition, first announced in April 2025, includes NEXS flagship brands such as Durham School Services, Petermann Bus, and Stock Transportation.Each of NEXS' brands possess a trusted, experienced reputation as a safe, reliable transportation provider. Notably, NEXS' most tenured brand, Durham School Services, boasts 108 reputable years in the industry and counting, which has naturally lent itself to valuable brand equity and familiarity; making it a household, trusted company across the nation. Both Petermann Bus and Stock Transportation have also built a name for themselves that has undeniably deeply rooted them in their respective communities.Tim Wertner, CEO, National Express School, said,“Closing this transaction marks an important milestone and an exciting new chapter for NEXS. We are a trusted, safe and reliable transportation brand that represents a vital link to education for the communities we serve. Businesses like ours have the potential to have a positive impact on millions and provide the lifeblood for a functioning society, regardless of economic cycle. The combination of I Squared's investment commitment and deep experience and expertise in the transportation sector will help NEXS to strengthen and improve our services and further build on our reputation for safe and reliable student transportation.”Mr. Wertner continued,“I would like to thank the NEXS team members for their dedication to our mission. They have consistently demonstrated the value of our business, not just to I Squared, but to the communities that rely on us to provide them safety-driven student transportation. We are excited to start a new chapter in the history of NEXS and look forward to working together with our new partner.”Gautam Bhandari, Global Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner at I Squared, said:“We see genuine growth potential that can be unlocked at NEXS over the long-term. We are excited for what comes next and look forward to working with the whole team at NEXS as we capitalize on the opportunities in the sector together.”-END-About Durham School Services : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services and its sister brands, Stock Transportation and Petermann Bus, are dedicated to the safety of our students and People. Collectively, for more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services and its sister brands have earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities they serve.About National Express SchoolNational Express School (NEXS) was the North American subsidiary of Mobico Group, one of the premier global mobility firms. We operate across 34 states and two provinces. Our organizations share a strong commitment to provide the highest level of safety, quality, outstanding customer service and positive employee relations. National Express School serves more than 400 school districts and contracts in 30 states and two provinces, and transports more than 1.2 million students on a daily basis.About I Squared CapitalI Squared Capital is a leading global infrastructure investor managing $45 billion in assets. We build and scale essential infrastructure businesses that deliver critical services to millions of people worldwide. Our portfolio includes over 90 companies operating in more than 70 countries and spanning sectors such as energy, utilities, digital infrastructure, transport, environmental and social infrastructure. Headquartered in Miami, our team of over 300 professionals is based across offices in Abu Dhabi, London, Munich, New Delhi, São Paulo, Singapore, Sydney and Taipei. Learn more at .

Anna Lam

Durham School Services

+1 630-432-3985

email us here

