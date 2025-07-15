National Ice Cream Day: Kilwins Offers Chance To Win Free Ice Cream For A Year

MENAFN - PR Newswire): No purchase is necessary to enter, and the sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia (excluding California and Hawaii) who are 18 years of age or older. The winner will be selected at random and notified on or around August 5. For full official rules, eligibility restrictions and prize details, visit . This sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Instagram.

Kilwins Original Recipe Ice Cream is a super-premium ice cream made using Kilwins proprietary recipes and high-quality ingredients for an ultra-creamy texture and rich flavor. Kosher certified and crafted with care, it's a delicious reflection of Kilwins' time-honored commitment to quality and happiness in every bite. With more than 175 locations in 28 states, the company continues to expand its footprint while maintaining its dedication to time-honored techniques and community engagement.

Let the summer celebrations begin-and don't forget to tag a friend and share your love for Kilwins ice cream!

About Kilwins:

Kilwins is renowned for its hand-crafted chocolates, creamy fudge, caramel apples, brittle, and super-premium ice cream, all made with the finest ingredients. Kilwins has been making people happy since 1947, providing customers with warm, friendly service and a nostalgic confectionery experience. Customers can enjoy watching fudge being paddled on a marble table and caramel cooking in a copper kettle, all in an open kitchen setting. The brand has 175 locations and growing, and has earned industry recognition, ranking #1 in category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® for 9 consecutive years. Kilwins is truly "Sweet in every Sense since 1947®." For more information about Kilwins, visit . To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit .

