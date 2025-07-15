National Ice Cream Day: Kilwins Offers Chance To Win Free Ice Cream For A Year
Kilwins Original Recipe Ice Cream is a super-premium ice cream made using Kilwins proprietary recipes and high-quality ingredients for an ultra-creamy texture and rich flavor. Kosher certified and crafted with care, it's a delicious reflection of Kilwins' time-honored commitment to quality and happiness in every bite. With more than 175 locations in 28 states, the company continues to expand its footprint while maintaining its dedication to time-honored techniques and community engagement.
About Kilwins:
Kilwins is renowned for its hand-crafted chocolates, creamy fudge, caramel apples, brittle, and super-premium ice cream, all made with the finest ingredients. Kilwins has been making people happy since 1947, providing customers with warm, friendly service and a nostalgic confectionery experience. Customers can enjoy watching fudge being paddled on a marble table and caramel cooking in a copper kettle, all in an open kitchen setting. The brand has 175 locations and growing, and has earned industry recognition, ranking #1 in category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® for 9 consecutive years. Kilwins is truly "Sweet in every Sense since 1947®." For more information about Kilwins, visit . To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit .
