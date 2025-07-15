Polyacrylamide Market To Surpass USD 9.37 Billion By 2032 Driven By Rising Demand In Water Treatment, Oil Recovery, And Paper Processing Applications
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 202 4
|USD 5.87 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 9.37 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 6.04% From 2025 to 2032
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025-2032
|Historical Data
|2021-2023
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Drivers
|. Increasing Use in the Pulp & Paper Industry Drive the Market Growth.
By Product
In 2024, anionic polyacrylamide accounted for the largest market share of approximately 49% due to the wide-range applications of anionic polyacrylamides in the water treatment and sludge dewatering applications. Their ability to cause suspended particles to clump together and separate from wastewater is one reason why municipal wastewater treatment plants and industrial effluent treatment systems prefer separating biological values in these ways. The increasing need for clean water, increasingly due to urbanization and growing environmental regulations, have increased the implementation of anionic PAM in different regions.
By Application
In 2024, the water treatment segment led the global polyacrylamide market, contributing to 42% of total revenue. It is owing to the growing necessity for pure and secure water worldwide in the municipal, commercial, and industrial sectors. Polyacrylamide is a widely used flocculant in water treatments for the removal of suspended solids, turbidity control, and enhanced filtration. Rising issues of pollution in water bodies, lack of freshwater resources, and increasing pressure from environmental regulations have forced governments and industries to create huge investments in wastewater treatment infrastructure.
Regional Analysis
In 2024, North America accounted for the largest polyacrylamide market share, accounting for nearly 48.36% of the global market due to high demand from the well-established oil & gas, water treatment, and mining industries in the region. In many EOR operations, particularly in the U.S., polyacrylamide is used to help slow the flow of oil to maximize yield from the well where productivity is dwindling. This has been one of the major contributors to the market growth around the world. Furthermore, stringent environmental regulations imposed by regulatory bodies such as the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have led to the rapid proliferation of high-tech water treatment technologies, receiving polyacrylamide at the heart of every suitable solution for sludge dewatering and wastewater management.
Recent Developments
- In March 2025 , SNF Floerger operated its PAM production facility Expansion, Louisiana, U.S. The additional capacity is designed to accommodate increased demand from the oil & gas and municipal water treatment markets throughout North America. In October 2024 , BASF SE introduced a series of biodegradable polyacrylamide formulations within its Zetag brand aimed at creating more sustainable sludge dewatering with superior environmental performance.
