'Autonomy Is My Joy'-Culture Engagement Lab's Visionary Campaign Led By Black Women And Powered By Art

New York, NY, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This month marks 31 years since the term“reproductive justice” was first introduced into U.S. movement work-a framework created by Black women to expand the fight for reproductive rights into one rooted in human rights, racial justice, and bodily autonomy.









Amir Khadar (They/Them) 94, referencing the 12 Black women who defined the framework of reproductive justice at a conference in 1994.

To honor the 31-year legacy of reproductive justice, the Culture Engagement Lab is launching year 3 of their multi-year campaign Autonomy Is My Joy-an artist-led campaign that celebrates how communities continue to claim freedom through creativity, connection, and joy. As a cultural strategy hub, the Lab brings together BIPOC artists, organizers, and storytellers to collaborate with grassroots partners, spark dialogue, and reimagine what autonomy truly looks and feels like.



The campaign is led by Alexis R. Posey, J.D. Chief Campaigns Officer, and Krystle Edwards, Director of Campaigns, who have built the Culture Engagement Lab into a national leader in cultural organizing at the intersection of art and justice.



“Artists move people in ways policy alone can't,” says Posey.“Our work is about creating space for creatives to lead culture change-and Autonomy Is My Joy is a clear example of what that looks like.”



Autonomy Is My Joy commissions and uplifts artists whose work deepens our understanding of what bodily autonomy really means: not just the right to make decisions about our bodies, but the right to live freely, joyfully, and fully.

This year's featured collaborators include:



Nimah Gobir ( @findingnimah ) in partnership with Black Mamas Matter Alliance, creating work that explores Black motherhood, care, and reproductive justice as acts of love and resistance.

Amir Khadar ( @amir.khadar ), whose bold, intricately layered visual storytelling honors Black and queer autonomy-while marking the 31st anniversary of the reproductive justice movement that continues to guide us.

“This illustration imagines a scene where reproductive justice and community care have given a Black community capacity to flourish. The three figures are framed in a window by vibrant flowers and greenery. They all gather in a tender moment of connection and gratitude. One person cradles a baby, one rests a hand on a shoulder, while another examines a flower. They all had freedom to make choices that made sense for their lives, all of them have their needs met, they are content, at peace, and enjoying eachother's presence."

In addition to original commissions, the campaign includes digital storytelling, curated artist features, and upcoming activations that connect communities, lift movement voices, and center cultural joy as a strategy for justice.



About the Culture Engagement Lab



The Culture Engagement Lab is a creative strategy hub supporting artists and cultural workers who are driving narrative change. Through campaigns like Autonomy Is My Joy, the Lab connects artists with aligned social justice organizations, providing platforms and partnerships that amplify creative work and deepen community impact.



