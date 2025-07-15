Packaging Inks And Coatings Market Size Worth USD 7.5Bn By 2034, Rising From USD 4.7Bn In 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to researchers from Towards Packaging, the global packaging inks and coatings market, estimated at USD 4.54 Billion in 2024, is forecast to expand to USD 7.5 Billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.15% over the forecast period.

Ottawa, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global packaging inks and coatings market size was recorded at USD 4.77 Billion in 2025 and is forecast to increase to USD 7.5 Billion in 2034, as per findings from a study published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The packaging inks and coatings market is evolving rapidly due to rising demand for sustainable, visually appealing, and functional packaging. Innovations in water-based, UV-curable, and biodegradable inks and coatings are gaining traction, driven by environmental regulations and consumer preference for eco-friendly solutions.

The market is also influenced by growth in the food, beverage, and personal care sectors, which require safe and high-performance packaging materials. Enhanced aesthetics, barrier properties, and resistance to heat and moisture are key product attributes. Technological advancements and digital printing are further supporting customized, efficient solutions, while regulatory compliance and raw material availability continue to shape market dynamics.

What are Packaging Inks and Coatings?

Packaging inks and coatings are specialized materials applied to packaging substrates to provide protection, enhance aesthetics, and enable printing of information and branding.

These materials include various formulations such as water-based, solvent-based, UV-curable, and bio-based options, each designed to meet specific performance requirements like adhesion, barrier properties, durability, and regulatory compliance for food contact and safety standards.

What Are the Major New Key Trends Currently Shaping the Packaging Inks and Coatings Market ?

Sustainability & Bio ‐ based Solutions



There's a clear shift toward eco‐friendly formulations, bio‐based coatings made from PLA, PHA, cellulose, and vegetable oils, and water-based or UV‐curable inks that significantly reduce VOC emissions and carbon footprint. These solutions support regulatory compliance (e.g., EU PFAS restrictions, BPA bans) and cater to increasingly eco‐conscious consumers.

Digital Printing & Customization



Adoption of digital printing continues accelerating thanks to its shorter setup, lower waste, high flexibility, and ability to support personalization, small-batch runs, and rapid design iteration. This trend supports brand storytelling and direct‐to‐object printing without labels.

Anti ‐ Counterfeiting & Smart Functional Inks



Brands are integrating features like QR codes, invisible inks, security coatings, holograms, tamper-evident seals, and even conductive or sensor inks to enhance traceability and engagement. Smart coatings with antimicrobial, spoilage-indicating, or freshness-indicating capabilities are gaining traction in food, pharma, and perishables.

Regulatory & Performance-Driven Shifts



Tightening rules, especially bans on BPA and PFAS in contact coatings, are pushing the industry to adopt compliant alternatives supporting recyclability and circularity. At the same time, performance demands like high barrier protection, UV/moisture resistance, and scuff-resistant finishes (e.g., for e‐grocery or beverage cans) are boosting uptake of waterborne acrylic resins and polyurethane top coats.

Circularity & Efficiency



Circular packaging is increasingly important innovations like nitrocellulose‐free inks, recyclable labels, carbon‐lifecycle labeling, automated dispensing systems, and mono‐material workflows help reduce waste, streamline recycling, and improve environmental transparency.

What is the Potential Growth Rate of the Packaging Inks and Coatings Market?

Rising Demand for Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Solutions



With growing environmental awareness and stringent regulations (like bans on PFAS, BPA, and VOCs), industries are shifting toward bio-based, water-based, and UV-curable inks and coatings. These sustainable alternatives reduce environmental impact and support recyclability and compostability, making them highly attractive to both consumers and regulators.

Technological Advancements



Innovations in digital printing, functional inks (e.g., thermochromic, photochromic), and smart coatings (e.g., anti-microbial, moisture-resistant) enhance product performance and appeal. These technologies enable shorter print runs, custom packaging, better branding, and interactive packaging experiences.

Consumer Preference for High-Quality Aesthetics



Consumers increasingly favour products with vibrant colors, soft-touch finishes, and a premium feel. High-quality coatings provide visual and tactile enhancements, which are critical for attracting consumer attention, especially in luxury, personal care, and premium food sectors.

Regulatory Compliance and Food Safety Standards



As packaging must meet global standards (FDA, EU Food Contact Material regulations), manufacturers are investing in compliant, non-toxic, and migration-safe coatings and inks. These regulations are particularly stringent for food, pharma, and child-related products.

Rise of E-commerce and Logistics



The growth of online shopping demands durable, protective, and attractive packaging. Coatings that improve abrasion resistance, moisture barrier, and label adhesion are crucial for ensuring the integrity and appearance of packages during transit.

Limitations & Challenges in the Packaging Inks and Coatings Market

Limited Performance of Eco-Friendly Alternatives & Lack of Infrastructure for Recycling and Composting

The key factors that restrict the growth of the packaging inks and coatings market are a lack of infrastructure for recycling and composting, as well as performance limitations of eco-friendly alternatives. Compliance with evolving regulations such as bans on volatile organic compounds (VOCs), PFAS, heavy metals, and BPA increases production complexity and cost. Manufacturers must constantly reformulate products to meet safety standards, especially for food and pharmaceutical packaging , which delays innovation and market entry.

Prices for key raw materials like resins, solvents, pigments, and additives have fluctuated due to global supply chain issues, geopolitical instability, and limited availability of sustainable resources. These cost pressures impact profit margins and create uncertainty for manufacturers.

While sustainable inks and coatings are in demand, many bio-based or water-based options still underperform compared to solvent-based coatings in terms of durability, adhesion, drying time, and barrier properties, especially for high-performance packaging like frozen food, industrial goods, or heavy-duty transport. Circular packaging depends on efficient recycling or composting systems. In many regions, inadequate waste management infrastructure limits the adoption of recyclable or compostable packaging inks and coatings , restricting their practical use.

Regional Analysis:

Who is the Leader in the Packaging Inks and Coatings Market?

North America is the dominant region in the packaging inks and coatings market due to its strong industrial base, advanced technological infrastructure, and high consumption of packaged goods across various sectors. The region benefits from well-established food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries, which demand high-performance and regulatory-compliant packaging solutions. Stringent safety and environmental regulations, such as those from the FDA and EPA, drive innovation in eco-friendly, low-VOC, and food-safe inks and coatings.

Additionally, the region's emphasis on sustainability and recycling promotes the use of water-based and bio-based formulations. The widespread adoption of digital printing, smart packaging, and premium branding also contributes to market growth , while a robust logistics and e-commerce network ensures high demand for protective and visually appealing packaging solutions.

U.S. Market Trends

The U.S. leads the North American packaging inks and coatings market due to its large-scale manufacturing, advanced R&D capabilities, and strong demand across diverse industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and e-commerce. Strict regulatory frameworks, including FDA compliance for food contact materials and EPA environmental standards, have accelerated the development and adoption of low-VOC, water-based, and UV-curable inks.

The country is also a hub for digital and smart packaging technologies, fostering rapid innovation and customized packaging solutions. Furthermore, the rising demand for sustainable and recyclable materials, fuelled by corporate ESG goals and consumer pressure, continues to drive market growth in eco-friendly coatings and inks.

Canada Market Trends

Canada's packaging inks and coatings market is growing steadily, driven by its environmentally conscious policies and increasing demand for sustainable packaging . The Canadian government's push for plastic reduction, recycling programs, and circular economy initiatives is influencing manufacturers to adopt bio-based, compostable, and recyclable coatings and inks. The country's strong food processing and pharmaceutical sectors require high-quality, safe packaging solutions, enhancing demand for compliant and high-performance coatings. While the market is smaller compared to the U.S., Canada's emphasis on innovation, eco-friendly practices, and cross-border trade with the U.S. supports steady growth and adoption of advanced packaging technologies .

How is the Opportunistic Rise of the Asia Pacific in the Packaging Inks and Coatings Market?

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the packaging inks and coatings market due to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and increasing consumption of packaged goods across emerging economies like China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. The region's booming food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical sectors are fueling demand for high-quality, visually appealing, and protective packaging solutions .

Additionally, the expanding e-commerce and retail sectors drive the need for durable and efficient packaging. Low manufacturing costs, abundant raw material availability, and supportive government policies attract significant investments in packaging technologies. Furthermore, rising awareness about sustainability is encouraging the shift toward eco-friendly, water-based, and recyclable coatings and inks.

China Market Trends

China is the largest contributor to the packaging inks and coatings market in Asia-Pacific due to its massive manufacturing base, high consumption of packaged goods, and strong export-oriented economy. The country's booming food and beverage, electronics, and pharmaceutical industries demand efficient, protective, and visually appealing packaging. Government policies promoting green manufacturing are encouraging the shift toward water-based and solvent-free inks and coatings. In addition, rapid adoption of digital printing an flexible packaging technologies supports market expansion .

India Market Trends

India is experiencing fast-paced growth driven by rising urbanization, increasing disposable income, and the expanding food processing and personal care sectors. The surge in e-commerce and retail packaging needs further fuels demand for durable, cost-effective, and high-quality packaging solutions. Environmental regulations and public awareness are pushing manufacturers toward sustainable and low-VOC formulations. The country also benefits from a young, tech-savvy consumer base and government support for domestic manufacturing under programs like“Make in India,” accelerating market development.

How Big is the Success of the European Packaging Inks and Coatings Market?

Europe is growing at a notable rate in the packaging inks and coatings market due to its strong emphasis on sustainability, circular economy practices, and strict environmental regulations. The region has been at the forefront of adopting bio-based, water-based, and low-VOC inks and coatings, driven by EU directives that ban harmful chemicals like BPA and PFAS. Europe's well-established food, beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries demand high-quality, safe, and compliant packaging materials. Additionally, technological advancements in digital printing, smart packaging, and recyclable multilayer coatings are boosting innovation.

How Crucial is the Role of Latin America in the Packaging Inks and Coatings Market?

Latin America is growing at a considerable rate in the packaging inks and coatings market due to the region's expanding food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries. Rising urbanization, population growth, and increasing demand for packaged goods are key drivers. Countries like Brazil and Mexico are witnessing growth in retail and e-commerce, boosting the need for durable and attractive packaging.

Additionally, there is a gradual shift toward eco-friendly and low-VOC inks and coatings as environmental awareness rises and regulatory frameworks strengthen. Investments in local manufacturing and the adoption of modern printing technologies also contribute to the region's steady market expansion.

How does the Middle East and Africa lead the Packaging Inks and Coatings Market?

The Middle East and Africa region is witnessing strong growth in the packaging inks and coatings market due to several unique economic patterns and developments. Rapid urbanization and a growing population are increasing demand for packaged goods across cities like Dubai, Riyadh, and Lagos. The rise of e-commerce and modern retail, especially in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and South Africa, is fueling the need for durable and attractive packaging. Governments across the region are investing in local manufacturing through initiatives like Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and the UAE's industrial growth plans, boosting domestic production of packaging materials .

Rising environmental awareness and regulations targeting plastic waste and VOC emissions are encouraging the adoption of eco-friendly, water-based, and sustainable coatings. As oil-reliant economies diversify into consumer goods and healthcare, demand for advanced packaging grows. Strategic trade hubs like Dubai and initiatives like AfCFTA also enhance regional logistics, driving further expansion of the packaging market.

Segment Outlook

Type Insights

The flexible plastic segment dominates the packaging, inks, and coatings market due to its cost-effectiveness, lightweight nature, and excellent barrier properties against moisture, oxygen, and contaminants. It offers high versatility, making it ideal for a wide range of applications, including food, beverages, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. Its compatibility with advanced printing and coating technologies allows vibrant graphics and product information, enhancing shelf appeal.

Additionally, flexible plastics support innovations in resealable, easy-to-use, and extended shelf-life packaging. As sustainability gains focus, developments in recyclable and biodegradable flexible plastics further boost their adoption, solidifying their position as the leading segment in the market.

The paper segment is the fastest‐growing type in the packaging inks and coatings market due to rising environmental and regulatory pressure against single‐use plastics, prompting brands to adopt recyclable, biodegradable paper substrates. Governments' plastic restrictions and consumer preference for eco ‐ friendly packaging are fueling demand . Innovations in water‐based, soy‐based, and UV‐curable inks and coatings have improved paper's durability, moisture resistance, and printability, making it more functional for food, e‐commerce, and retail packaging . Coupled with the paper's relative cost‐effectiveness and availability.

Application Insights

The advertising segment holds dominance in the packaging, inks, and coatings market due to the increasing emphasis on brand visibility, product differentiation, and consumer engagement. Companies are leveraging packaging as a powerful marketing tool to attract attention on crowded retail shelves. High-quality printing enabled by advanced inks and coatings enhances visual appeal through vibrant colors, unique textures, and premium finishes.

This supports brand storytelling and promotes consumer trust. Additionally, the rise of personalized and promotional packaging, especially in sectors like food, beverages, cosmetics, and consumer goods, has further strengthened advertising's role in packaging. As competition intensifies, brands are investing more in eye-catching designs and creative packaging, making advertising a critical and dominant application in this market.

The retail segment is the fastest-growing application segment in the packaging, inks, and coatings market. This growth is driven by the booming e-commerce sector, rising consumer demand for visually appealing and functional packaging, and the rapid expansion of organized retail chains. Retail packaging requires high-quality printing for branding, product information, and regulatory labeling, which boosts demand for specialized inks and coatings.

Moreover, the growing trend of personalized and seasonal packaging in retail enhances the need for adaptable and vibrant printing solutions. As brands compete for shelf presence and customer loyalty, investment in innovative packaging designs and sustainable materials is accelerating, making retail the fastest-expanding segment in terms of ink and coating applications.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Market:



In March 2025, Evonik, a German-based company that produces specialty chemicals, revealed the launch of the TEGO Foamex 812 eCO and TEGO Wet 270 eCO, offering coating and ink formulators with wetting agent properties and the same high-performing defoamer. The newly launched coating and ink formulators by Evonik have reduced the carbon footprint.

In February 2025, Siegwerk, a company providing printing inks and coatings for packaging, revealed the launch of the first nitrocellulose (NC) free ink series. The nitrocellulose (NC) free ink series was introduced by the company for surface printing on polypropylene (PP) packaging and polyethylene (PE) solutions . In January 2025, Avery Dennison South Asia, a company that manufactures packaging and materials research, revealed the launch of its Premium Labels line. With distinctive surface textures and patterns, this latest offering features a range of textured substrates for premium labeling that are intended to improve consumer experiences.



Top Packaging Inks and Coatings Market Players



Sun Chemical Corporation

Flint Group

Toyo Ink Group

Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA

DIC Corporation

ALTANA AG

Hubergroup Deutschland GmbH

Sakata INX Corporation

T&K TOKA Co., Ltd.

Wikoff Color Corporation

Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Zeller+Gmelin GmbH & Co. KG

INX International Ink Co.

Tokyo Printing Ink Mfg. Co., Ltd. Pulse Roll Label Products Ltd.



Packaging Inks and Coatings Market Segments

By Type



Flexible Plastic

Rigid Plastic

Metal Paper

By Application



Advertising

Electronic

Retail Other

By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



About Us

Towards Packaging is a leading global consulting firm specializing in providing comprehensive and strategic research solutions. With a highly skilled and experienced consultant team, we offer a wide range of services designed to empower businesses with valuable insights and actionable recommendations. We stay abreast of the latest industry trends and emerging markets to provide our clients with an unrivalled understanding of their respective sectors. We adhere to rigorous research methodologies, combining primary and secondary research to ensure accuracy and reliability. Our data-driven approach and advanced analytics enable us to unearth actionable insights and make informed recommendations. We are committed to delivering excellence in all our endeavours. Our dedication to quality and continuous improvement has earned us the trust and loyalty of clients worldwide.

