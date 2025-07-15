Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-15 10:06:03
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:59 AM EST - PyroGenesis Inc. : Announces that its subsidiary, Pyro Green-Gas Inc., has completed the previously announced $9.3 million coke-oven gas valorization (via purification, desulphurization, and heavy hydrocarbon removal) and hydrogen production project for Tata Steel, one of the world's largest diversified steel producers. PyroGenesis Inc. shares T are trading up $0.02 at $0.47.

