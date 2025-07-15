Eric Sprott Announces Changes To His Holdings In Silver One Resources Inc.
As a result of the expiry of the Warrants, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns 37,873,016 Shares representing approximately 14.1% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. The Warrant expiry resulted in a partially diluted ownership change of greater than 2% and, therefore, the filing of an update to the early warning report.
The securities are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.
