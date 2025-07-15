Russian Forces Strike Sumy Community With Three Guided Bombs
"At around 13:00, the enemy attacked the Bytytsia district of the Sumy community. According to preliminary information, three guided aerial bombs were used," the statement reads.
Private residential buildings were damaged in the strike. Authorities are currently documenting the destruction and working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.Read also: Russian forces shell Sumy region 85 times in past 24 hours, 13 injured
Earlier, one person was injured in a Russian attack on the Shostka community in the Sumy region, which also damaged a medical facility and residential buildings.
Photo credit: Sumy Regional Military Administration
