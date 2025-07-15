Jordan, Syria Discuss Trade Expansion, Technical Cooperation At Joint Committee Meeting

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 15 (Petra) -- The Jordanian-Syrian Economic and Trade Committee convened in Amman on Tuesday, co-chaired by Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yarub Qudah and Syrian Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Mohammad Shaar, to discuss deepening bilateral cooperation and enhancing economic integration across key sectors.The meeting focused on fostering collaboration in transportation, agriculture, customs, specifications and standards, pharmaceuticals and food safety, industrial zones, and free economic areas, as part of efforts to elevate economic relations and advance mutual interests.The ministers underlined the importance of removing barriers to trade exchange and achieving tangible progress in joint projects, in line with outcomes from the inaugural session of the Supreme Coordination Council, chaired by the foreign ministers of both countries in Damascus.Qudah highlighted the need for regular meetings of the Joint Committee, noting the shared commitment to expanding cooperation despite global economic challenges. Shaar emphasized the strategic importance of implementing previously signed agreements and reaffirmed the strength of the ties between the two nations.Secretary-General of the Ministry of Industry, Dana Zoubi, and Deputy Syrian Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade, Basil Abdul Hanan who led the preparatory meetings presented a summary of the outcomes of technical discussions. Key agreements included the formation of specialized technical committees for rapid coordination, a review of the bilateral free trade agreement, and the preparation of updated commodity lists of interest to both countries.The committee reaffirmed the outcomes of the technical land transport meetings held in Amman, particularly those related to regional trade facilitation, the reopening of the Bab al-Hawa crossing for transit trade, and the rehabilitation of the Syrian segment of the Hejaz railway.Both sides also agreed to build institutional capacity on the Syrian side through a comprehensive action plan that includes training programs in consumer protection, market oversight, national production protection, electronic certification, container management, trademark registration, digital transformation, and sector-specific topics in agriculture, food, and pharmaceuticals.Discussions also addressed the acceleration of registering Jordanian pharmaceuticals in Syria, with Jordan offering technical training and support in areas such as inspection, compliance monitoring, and warehouse management. A digital product documenting Jordan's expertise in training and e-automation is currently under development by the Ministry.The committee further emphasized the need to develop joint standards, adopt a timetable for mutual recognition of specifications, and approve conformity certificates issued by the Jordan Standards and Metrology Organization for access to the Syrian market.Additionally, both countries exchanged indicative lists of agricultural products eligible for mutual trade, alongside proposed export timelines that align with each country's seasonal production cycles.