Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Weekend Temperatures Approaching Mid-To-Late 40°C Expected: Qatar Met

2025-07-15 10:02:14
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department said that the country is expected to experience a noticeable rise in temperatures over the weekend starting Thursday, July 17, 2025.

QMD reported that maximum temperatures during that period are forecast to hit mid 40°C and possibly even approach the upper end of 40°C in some central and southern areas.

Earlier this month, QMD announced the Hag'aa star, the third of the summer stars, had made its ascent.

The star's ascent has often coincided with a possible increase in hot blowing winds, storms, and heat.

This period is also considered to be the driest period in the summer season.

