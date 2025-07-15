Weekend Temperatures Approaching Mid-To-Late 40°C Expected: Qatar Met
Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department said that the country is expected to experience a noticeable rise in temperatures over the weekend starting Thursday, July 17, 2025.
QMD reported that maximum temperatures during that period are forecast to hit mid 40°C and possibly even approach the upper end of 40°C in some central and southern areas.
Earlier this month, QMD announced the Hag'aa star, the third of the summer stars, had made its ascent.
The star's ascent has often coincided with a possible increase in hot blowing winds, storms, and heat.
This period is also considered to be the driest period in the summer season.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment