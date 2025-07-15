Little Sunshine's Playhouse To Host Grand Opening Play Day In Thornton, Colorado

THORNTON, Colo., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Sunshine's Playhouse, a nationally recognized leader in early childhood education, is delighted to announce the upcoming opening of a new school in Thornton, Colorado. This exciting addition marks the company's first location in the Thornton community. The school's team eagerly awaits welcoming Thornton's incredible families and children.

Their Grand Opening Play Day this Saturday, July 19 will allow parents and children to tour the school, meet their passionate educators, and get a firsthand look at what sets Little Sunshine's Playhouse apart from traditional preschool and daycare programs. This event is open to all families of the public. If you'd like to attend their Grand Opening Play Day, RSVP here .

"We are so excited to bring our signature approach to early learning to the families of Thornton," said Brett Roubal, CEO of Little Sunshine's Playhouse. "Our goal is to create spaces where children feel safe, celebrated, and inspired to explore the world around them."

What Families Can Expect from Little Sunshine's Playhouse Thornton



Where Curiosity Leads the Way

Children will thrive in an environment that nurtures creativity, confidence, and discovery through a Reggio Emilia-inspired curriculum full of storytelling, sensory exploration, and hands-on projects.

Stay Connected from Anywhere

The LuvNotes® app gives parents a window into their child's day with real-time updates, photos, and videos delivered directly to their phone.

Effortless Drop-Off

With Red Carpet ServiceTM, families enjoy a warm welcome and quick, seamless drop-offs-no need to leave the car.

Delicious, Nutritious, and Included

Onsite chefs prepare healthy meals and snacks each day, making mornings a little easier for busy families.

Safety You Can Trust

A secure, double-entry system and comprehensive safety practices offer peace of mind at every step.

Enriching Experiences Beyond the Basics

Music, movement, language, and global celebrations are woven into the curriculum to spark joy and cultural awareness. Whimsical Outdoor Learning

Thornton's new playgrounds are more than just fun. They're thoughtfully designed outdoor classrooms where nature fuels learning and imagination.

A Legacy of Passionate Growth

From a single preschool in Springfield, Missouri to nearly 40 locations across the U.S., Little Sunshine's Playhouse has spent more than two decades building a reputation for excellence. The Thornton opening also coincides with the company's newly refreshed brand, including a modern logo and updated website that reflect its continued commitment to innovation and heart-led care.

About Little Sunshine's Playhouse

Founded in 2002, Little Sunshine's Playhouse is an award-winning early childhood education provider with locations across the country. Their play-based curriculum empowers children to become curious learners and confident individuals. To learn more about the Thornton location or begin the enrollment process, visit littlesunshin .

SOURCE Little Sunshine's Enterprises, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED