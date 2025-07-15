Founding Principal Announced For Flagship Gordonstoun School On Jubail Island, Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The first Gordonstoun school campus outside of Scotland has announced the appointment of Mr. Brendan Law as the Founding Principal for Gordonstoun Jubail, under the International Education Holding (IEH).

Brendan Law has an impressive track record and wealth of regional experience establishing high-quality educational institutions. He will join IEH in September 2025 and supervise the opening of the new school for September 2027 before serving as the school's first Principal.

Gordonstoun, the world-famous Scottish independent school, is known around the world for its ethos of developing character, leadership, and service; values that are extremely pertinent for the UAE.

Set in the heart of Abu Dhabi on Jubail Island and surrounded by pristine mangroves, the new campus will form a centrepiece of one of the UAE's most exclusive residential developments. Planned for multi-generational living and deeply inspired by Emirati tradition, Jubail Island shares many of the values that Gordonstoun espouses: resilience, responsibility, and a profound appreciation for the value of community.

Mr. Law is a familiar figure in the education sector in the UAE. He was the Director of Education at TDIC in Abu Dhabi and the Founding Headmaster of Cranleigh Abu Dhabi. He has held leadership positions at Brighton College and GEMS Education. Most recently, he served as Director General of Wuxi Dipont School of Arts and Science in China, and before that, he was the CEO of Misk Schools in Riyadh, bringing global education to local communities in the Kingdom under Vision 2030.

“It is a tremendous honour to bring Gordonstoun's vision to life in Jubail Island,” said Mr. Law.“We look forward to shaping a new generation of leaders in a school environment like no other.”

Gordonstoun's ethos echoes Jubail Island's overarching vision to create a community where young people learn about challenges, compassion, responsibility and resilience. Students will not only have the opportunity to attain academic success through the English GCSE and A Level educational program but also draw from learning experiences rooted in nature and action-based learning that work in harmony with the setting and culture of the island.

A low-density masterplan, conservation-led environment and unique lifestyle proposition, make Jubail Island the perfect location to launch world-class education in Abu Dhabi that is synonymous with Gordonstoun.

This collaboration reflects a joint vision, to nurture future leaders who are as rooted in their heritage as they are open to modern technology and ideas.