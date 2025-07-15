Co-Diagnostics, Inc. To Host Booth At WHX Kuala Lumpur On July 16-18, 2025

SALT LAKE CITY, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be hosting a booth at WHX (World Health Expo) Kuala Lumpur on July 16-18, 2025, at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC).

WHX Kuala Lumpur, formerly Asia Health/Medlab Asia, is the leading healthcare exhibition in Southeast Asia, providing networking and collaboration opportunities with industry leaders from across the globe. Event organizers have planned for more than 10,000 visitors from over 54 countries, discovering the latest technology and discussing future trends.

The Company expects to use the opportunity to increase interest in its suite of PCR in vitro diagnostics for infectious diseases, to promote its Co-Primers® technology and applications, and to introduce its upcoming Co-DxTM PCR platform*, including the Co-Dx PCR MTB test and the 8-plex Co-Dx HPV test, both of which remain on track to begin clinical evaluations later this year.

Attendees interested in learning more about the Company are invited to visit Booth L18. Details about the event can be found here .

Company travel and conference attendance is made possible due in part to a grant from World Trade Center Utah , a member of the World Trade Centers Association founded in 2006 with the goal of helping Utah companies increase revenue and create jobs by expanding international sales, attracting foreign investment, and facilitating international partnerships.

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the Co-Dx PCR HomeTM, Co-Dx PCR ProTM, mobile app, and all associated tests and software) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform and to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics

