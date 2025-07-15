G10 FX Talking: Delayed Fed Rate Cuts To Help The Dollar

EUR/USD: Bull market correctionSource: Refinitiv, ING forecastsUSD/JPY: Domestic challenges emergeSource: Refinitiv, ING forecastsGBP/USD: Risks buildingSource: Refinitiv, ING forecastsEUR/JPY: Risks proving more balancedSource: Refinitiv, ING forecastsEUR/GBP: Fiscal challenges and easier BoE policy weighSource: Refinitiv, ING forecastsEUR/CHF: SNB will have to grin and bear CHF strengthSource: Refinitiv, ING forecastsEUR/NOK: NOK has room to recoverSource: Refinitiv, ING forecastsEUR/SEK: Riksbank done with cutsSource: Refinitiv, ING forecastsEUR/DKK: Volatility plummetingSource: Refinitiv, ING forecastsUSD/CAD: Loonie's resilience to be testedSource: Refinitiv, ING forecastsAUD/USD: RBA-led support to waneSource: Refinitiv, ING forecastsNZD/USD: August cut on the tableSource: Refinitiv, ING forecasts

Author: Chris Turner, Francesco Pesole

