Plastic Pigments Market Anticipated To Hit USD 25.27 Billion By 2032, Driven By Surge In Bio-Based And Flame-Retardant Pigments Research By SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 202 4
|USD 14.39 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 25.27 billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 7.30% From 2025 to 2032
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025-2032
|Historical Data
|2021-2023
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Drivers
| . Surging adoption of bio-based plastic colorants fuels sustainable innovation.
. Increased use of flame-retardant pigments driven by stricter safety regulations.
By Type , Inorganic Pigments dominated the Plastic Pigments Market in 2024, with a 63.6% Market Share.
The dominance is due to superior heat stability, weather resistance, and cost-effectiveness over organic pigments. Widely used in automotive coatings, outdoor furniture, and construction, inorganic pigments offer high opacity and UV resistance crucial for packaging. Tronox Holdings expanded titanium dioxide production in 2023, while Venator Materials reported higher sales driven by packaging and consumer goods demand. Continuous R&D into lead-free alternatives and compliance with food-contact standards further strengthen the segment's appeal across regulated and performance-critical applications.
By Application , the Packaging Application dominated the Plastic Pigments Market in 2024 with a 38.7% Market Share.
The dominance is due to rising demand for colored plastics in food containers, films, and cosmetics, alongside brand differentiation needs. Companies like Berry Global increased production of vibrant, recyclable packaging to meet sustainability goals and consumer expectations. Pigments enhance shelf appeal and product identity, while regulations favoring recyclability drive high-performance pigment demand. E-commerce growth and retail-ready packaging trends also require pigments delivering consistent color quality across large volumes, solidifying packaging as the leading application.
By Region, Asia-Pacific dominated the Plastic Pigments Market in 2024, Holding a 38.6% Market Share.
The dominance is due to rapid industrialization, high plastics production, and strong local consumption across automotive, electronics, and packaging. China and India ramped up pigment output to meet this demand, while Japan's DIC Corporation introduced eco-friendly pigments in 2023. The China Plastics Processing Industry Association highlighted surging domestic plastic production, further boosting pigment needs. Well-developed supply chains, cost-effective manufacturing, and innovation tailored to local and export markets firmly position Asia-Pacific as the market's largest regional hub.
Recent Developments
- In March 2025, Tronox Holdings announced its intent to idle its TiO2 pigment plant in the Netherlands, optimizing global capacity and aligning production with shifting end‐market demand. In September 2024, Vibrantz Technologies announced the upcoming construction of a dedicated facility for its Pearls solid‐colorant tinting system, targeting more efficient, eco‐friendly plastic colorant production.
