Lawmatics Wins 2025 Sales & Marketing Technology Of The Year Award

San Diego, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawmatics announced today that it has been named a winner in the 2025 Sammy – Sales and Marketing Awards , presented by the Business Intelligence Group. The company was listed in the Growth Catalyst category for its impact in transforming how law firms attract, retain, and serve clients.

“Sales and marketing are now operating as one, which means success demands not just great ideas or great tools, but a team that brings both together,” said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group.“The 2025 Sammy – Sales and Marketing Awards honor those making that vision real. We're excited to recognize Lawmatics for its leadership and results.”

Lawmatics is the legal industry's leading growth platform, combining client intake, CRM, marketing automation, and data reporting into one intuitive system. Designed specifically for law firms, the platform empowers practices to streamline operations, deliver better client experiences, and drive more profitable growth. With a steadfast commitment to continuous innovation, the platform recently expanded its offerings with tools to help firms handle high lead volumes and sensitive case details, from MMS messaging to SOC 2 Type 2 and HIPAA attestations.

“Lawmatics shows what's possible when a platform is designed for growth: thousands of firms leveraging millions of automations to eliminate countless hours of admin work,” said Matt Spiegel, co-founder and CEO of Lawmatics.“We're excited to keep building on that foundation, and the AI enhancements on our roadmap have a tremendous potential to free up even more time for legal professionals to reinvest in their clients.”

Lawmatics previously won the Sammy for Product of the Year in the CRM category in 2023 and 2024. Earlier this year, Business Intelligence Group also recognized Lawmatics for excellence in customer service with the Bronze Stevie Award. Most recently, Lawmatics earned a spot on G2's Best Legal Software list in their 2025 Best Software Awards.

About Lawmatics

Lawmatics is the #1 growth platform for law firms, bringing client intake, CRM, marketing automation, and performance analytics together into one intuitive solution. With Lawmatics, law firms get more done, win more business, and become more profitable. Lawmatics is headquartered in San Diego. To learn more, visit lawmatics.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives with real-world experience. The organization's proprietary scoring system measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards companies whose achievements are significant and measurable.

