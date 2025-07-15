403
Two Indian civilians pass away due to lightning strikes
(MENAFN) Over the past two days, severe lightning strikes have claimed the lives of at least 21 people and left several others injured across the eastern Indian states of Jharkhand and Bihar, according to officials.
Most of the casualties occurred while people were working outdoors in agricultural fields at the time of the strikes. Jharkhand recorded 12 fatalities, while Bihar reported nine deaths.
"During the last 48 hours, at least 12 people lost their lives and seven others sustained critical injuries due to lightning strikes across various districts of Jharkhand," a government official said.
As reported by local media, the worst-hit areas in Jharkhand include the districts of Giridih and Dumka, followed by West Singhbhum.
"In Bihar, at least nine people were killed and several injured due to lightning," the state-run broadcaster All India Radio said.
Authorities have advised the public to take precautions during thunderstorms, urging people to stay inside and avoid open spaces during severe weather, particularly during the ongoing monsoon season.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued a warning for continued heavy rain and lightning across both states through July 17.
