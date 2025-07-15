403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
DeVANS GianChand Adambaraa Awarded Best Indian Single Malt and Best Indian Whisky at the International Whisky Competition(IWC) 2025 at Kentucky, USA
(MENAFN- Life and Style News) .
GianChand Adambaraa secures 1st place in both the Indian Single Malt and the Indian Whisky categories.
New Delhi – 15 July 2025 — Building on its global acclaim, Devans Modern Breweries has once again been recognized for its innovation and leadership in the Single Malt Category. The newly launched single malt expression, GianChand Adambaraa, has won both- ‘Best Indian Single Malt Whisky 2025’ and ‘Best Indian Whisky 2025’ awards at the prestigious International Whisky Competition (IWC) in Louisville, Kentucky. These wins reaffirmed DeVANS’ position at the forefront of India’s rapidly evolving single malt landscape.
“This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to craftsmanship, tradition, and innovation” stated Prem Dewan, Chairman and Managing Director of DeVANS, on this win. “GianChand Adambaraa represents decades of commitment reinterpreted for today's global palate.”
GianChand Adambaraa, the latest expression from DeVANS, has already captured the attention of international connoisseurs and whisky gurus - including Jim Murray, who upon tasting it, exclaimed: "Can this really be an Indian whisky?" The whisky’s signature notes made a lasting impression on the IWC 2025 judges as well. Known for its blind tasting format, the IWC, Kentucky is regarded as the world’s most followed whisky only competition.
An excerpt from Jim’s review of Adambaraa, slated to be published in the Whisky Bible 2025, states, “I am as shocked as I am spellbound. This is by far the closest to a high-class Scottish malt I have found anywhere in the world, let alone in India. The intensity and purity of the barley is never for a moment compromised. A malt lover’s dream of a whisky.” This echoes the ethos of Adambaraa and rightly so as it engulfs you and steadily leads you to happiness and pleasure.
DeVANS introduced the GianChand single malt range to share India's distilling craftsmanship with the world as a tribute to the legacy of its founder Dewan Gian Chand. Manufactured, matured and blended in Jammu in the lap of the Himalayas, GianChand single malts have earned a reputation for smoothness, purity, and complexity—and Adambaraa is its most assertive expression yet. It is the first unpeated single malt from the Devans stable and is crafted for the discerning consumers who demand richness and uniqueness.
Matured in handpicked American bourbon casks, Adambaraa presents a rich amber colour with notes of dried apricots, honey, and toasted spice. As one tastes it, a gentle sweetness envelops the palate, with caramel and toffee notes unfolding with finesse.
GianChand Adambaraa is currently available at duty-free outlets in Hyderabad & Delhi, with plans to expand shortly into the retail space. The introduction of Devans GianChand Adambaraa follows in the footsteps of GianChand Indian Single Malt, the first single malt from DeVANS which has rave reviews from consumers and is one of the most sought after premium Indian single malts of the country.
GianChand Adambaraa secures 1st place in both the Indian Single Malt and the Indian Whisky categories.
New Delhi – 15 July 2025 — Building on its global acclaim, Devans Modern Breweries has once again been recognized for its innovation and leadership in the Single Malt Category. The newly launched single malt expression, GianChand Adambaraa, has won both- ‘Best Indian Single Malt Whisky 2025’ and ‘Best Indian Whisky 2025’ awards at the prestigious International Whisky Competition (IWC) in Louisville, Kentucky. These wins reaffirmed DeVANS’ position at the forefront of India’s rapidly evolving single malt landscape.
“This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to craftsmanship, tradition, and innovation” stated Prem Dewan, Chairman and Managing Director of DeVANS, on this win. “GianChand Adambaraa represents decades of commitment reinterpreted for today's global palate.”
GianChand Adambaraa, the latest expression from DeVANS, has already captured the attention of international connoisseurs and whisky gurus - including Jim Murray, who upon tasting it, exclaimed: "Can this really be an Indian whisky?" The whisky’s signature notes made a lasting impression on the IWC 2025 judges as well. Known for its blind tasting format, the IWC, Kentucky is regarded as the world’s most followed whisky only competition.
An excerpt from Jim’s review of Adambaraa, slated to be published in the Whisky Bible 2025, states, “I am as shocked as I am spellbound. This is by far the closest to a high-class Scottish malt I have found anywhere in the world, let alone in India. The intensity and purity of the barley is never for a moment compromised. A malt lover’s dream of a whisky.” This echoes the ethos of Adambaraa and rightly so as it engulfs you and steadily leads you to happiness and pleasure.
DeVANS introduced the GianChand single malt range to share India's distilling craftsmanship with the world as a tribute to the legacy of its founder Dewan Gian Chand. Manufactured, matured and blended in Jammu in the lap of the Himalayas, GianChand single malts have earned a reputation for smoothness, purity, and complexity—and Adambaraa is its most assertive expression yet. It is the first unpeated single malt from the Devans stable and is crafted for the discerning consumers who demand richness and uniqueness.
Matured in handpicked American bourbon casks, Adambaraa presents a rich amber colour with notes of dried apricots, honey, and toasted spice. As one tastes it, a gentle sweetness envelops the palate, with caramel and toffee notes unfolding with finesse.
GianChand Adambaraa is currently available at duty-free outlets in Hyderabad & Delhi, with plans to expand shortly into the retail space. The introduction of Devans GianChand Adambaraa follows in the footsteps of GianChand Indian Single Malt, the first single malt from DeVANS which has rave reviews from consumers and is one of the most sought after premium Indian single malts of the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment