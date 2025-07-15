YOTEL Announces Debut In Greece With YOTELPAD Athens

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Valpre Capital, the London-based investment manager behind the project, is currently leading the transformation of these properties into YOTELPAD Athens through a comprehensive renovation inspired by YOTEL's signature design and technology-led hospitality concept.

Slated to open in the last quarter of 2026, YOTELPAD Athens will combine the freedom and flexibility of apartment living with the seamless service and innovation of a modern hotel-reflecting both YOTEL and Valpre Capital's commitment to delivering high-quality, future-forward urban accommodation in strategic European markets.

The development includes three centrally located buildings – Iras in Neos Kosmos, Miltiadou in Monastiraki, and Peiraios in Omonoia – each uniquely positioned to cater to a diverse mix of leisure and business travellers. Each building will feature YOTELPAD's signature amenities – including Mission Control, Grab+Go, Wash+Go, and fully equipped gyms – while Peiraios will also offer a rooftop terrace with panoramic views of the Athenian skyline. The PADs (studios and one-bedroom apartments) are expertly designed for space efficiency and comfort, catering to both short-term guests and long-stay residents.

"Athens is buzzing with energy-a city where ancient history and modern creativity come together in such a unique way," said Rohan Thakkar, Chief Development Officer at YOTEL. "With international arrivals hitting record highs, hotel occupancy on the rise, and recent government measures limiting short-term rentals, the market is ready for innovative, branded extended-stay offerings. YOTELPAD Athens reflects our confidence in this opportunity and our commitment to delivering smart, efficient spaces in the heart of the world's most exciting cities."

Distinct Locations. One Seamless Experience.



Miltiadou sits steps from Syntagma Square and the historic Monastiraki district, making it perfect for leisure and corporate guests alike.

Peiraios, the flagship building, lies in the fast-evolving Omonoia district-a historic hub experiencing a wave of urban regeneration and creative investment. Iras, a property in Neos Kosmos, is located near Syngrou-Fix metro and is ideal for extended-stay business travellers seeking a more residential atmosphere with Acropolis views.

Ahmad Hariri, Managing Partner at Valpre Capital, added: "We see Athens as a truly global destination with untapped potential in the extended stay market. Partnering with YOTEL allows us to create something that feels fresh and international, while still staying true to the character of the city's vibrant neighborhoods."

YOTELPAD Athens follows the successful opening of YOTELPAD London Stratford and precedes a wave of new extended-stay developments in Southeast Asia and other key global markets, reinforcing YOTEL's leadership in the evolving urban hospitality space.

ABOUT YOTEL

With 23 properties in sought-after locations globally, YOTEL is for people on the move. People who are experiencing, doing and achieving; Non-Stop. From buzzing cities to bustling airports YOTEL exists to challenge the status quo of the hospitality industry and deliver a different experience for guests through smart design, creative technology, and awesome people. YOTEL is the pit stop for the Non-Stop.

The global hospitality brand is based in London with regional offices in the US and Asia and has a portfolio of three brands: YOTEL (city centre hotels), YOTELPAD (extended stay option) and YOTELAIR (airport hotels). The company has fourteen city centre hotels in New York, Boston, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Miami, Singapore, Edinburgh, London, Amsterdam, Porto, Glasgow, Manchester, and Park City, and six airport hotels in London Gatwick, Amsterdam Schiphol, Paris, Charles de Gaulle, Istanbul Airport, and Singapore Changi.

YOTEL's major shareholders include the Talal Jassim Al-Bahar Group, United Investment Portugal, and Kuwait Real Estate Company (AQARAT).

YOTEL was originally created by YO! founder Simon Woodroffe OBE who took inspiration from the experience of first-class travel and translated that ethos, language and design into small but beautifully designed rooms.

