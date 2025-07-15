3-Day Drafting Commercial Contracts Training Course Avoid Costly Disputes And Enhance Your Legal Literacy (ONLINE EVENT: September 16-18, 2025)
Dublin, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3-day Drafting Commercial Contracts Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Negotiate and draft clear and concise commercial agreements that meet the challenges of today's commercial environment.
Business is founded on the crystallisation of the terms of a deal and clarity and fair construction are the key to a successful commercial agreement. Without a clear agreement, commercial and legal disputes are likely and unclear agreements are one of the largest causes of costly commercial litigation.
With this in mind, this modular and comprehensive multi-part programme has been designed, that focuses on delivering practical and applied training of the key drafting skills needed to create transparent and direct contracts that deliver on a legal and commercial level. Each section of the course builds on the section before.
Part One: Drafting, Structure, Interpretation and Formation of Contracts focuses on developing a robust structure and formation to your contracts and expanding your drafting skills to deliver concise and watertight agreements. It will also explain the fundamentals of how contracts are interpreted.
Part Two: Precise and Careful Drafting looks in more detail at the more complex clauses and how they can be drafted and applied to leverage commercial value and manage legal risk.
By attending this programme you will:
- Examine assignment and novation to ensure you are suitably protected in the case of transfer or sale of rights Consider the purpose and effect of typical boilerplate clauses and how you can leverage value for your organisation through clearer drafting Get-to-grips with payments and interest terms to understand how penalties can be applied Expand your knowledge of the risk of drafting a contract without a confidentiality clause Understand the risks that can be created through poor drafting in practical exercises under the guidance of the expert Discuss any disputes or issues you are facing with colleagues from other organisations to gain new ideas and perspectives Understand the pitfalls and pluses to applying an effective standard structure and format to every contract Master practical drafting techniques to write concise and effective agreements Examine special contractual arrangements and letters of intent Learn how to interpret variations and time of essence clauses Clarify the distinction between 'best endeavours' and 'reasonable endeavours' - essential terminology in commercial contracts Get up-to-date with the use and drafting of contractual warranties and indemnities Understand the effect of exclusion and limitation clauses, and how they can be used to manage your exposure
Practical interactive learning style
This workshop-style programme has been designed to offer a practical solution to your drafting challenges. Throughout the programme the expert presenter will use a balanced mix of theory, group exercises, discussion, sample clauses and case studies to provide you with a comprehensive portfolio of practical tips and techniques to draft contracts which meet your commercial objectives as well as ensuring that there are no 'surprises' further on.
Please note: When attending the online version of this course, participants are required to join with the ability to turn on their cameras. This is an essential requirement in order to fully participate in the training course due to the interactive nature of the programme.
Certifications:
- CPD : 18 hours for your records Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
This programme has been specifically designed for those who want to enhance their practical drafting skills and who have a knowledge of the law, including:
- In-house lawyers Private practice lawyers Commercial and contracts directors and managers Procurement personnel Compliance officers Company secretaries
Key Topics Covered:
Day 1
Contract interpretation
- Systems of law Civil law vs common law approaches to drafting Precedent (and some Latin) Interpretation and construction Clarity and ambiguity: Arnold v Britton, Wood v Capita Insurance Ambiguity: Investors Compensation Scheme v West Bromwich Classical contract interpretation (six canons) Modern contract interpretation (ten principles) The effect of Brexit on contract drafting and interpretation Admissible background Private dictionary principles
How do you form a contract? (Part 1)
- Ingredients to form a contract
- Classical Offer Acceptance Consideration Battle of the forms Other elements in the formation
How do you form a contract? (Part 2)
- Distinctions between negotiations and contracts
- Have you accidentally formed a contract while negotiating?
- The six steps of Pagnan Freres 'Subject to contract' 'Without prejudice'
Commercial contract format and structure
- Splitting form from content Form
- Law and custom Tone and format Deed or under hand? Drafting techniques
- Mapping: free drafting (when you have no precedent) Mapping: tied drafting (when you have a starting point)
Ancillary documentation and contracts
- Drafting for certainty Pre-contract documentation and discussions
- Tendering Prevention is better than cure Negotiations TLAs NDAs
Terms: implied, express and standard (Part 1)
- Implied terms
- Three types The 2015 revision Plus 1
Terms: implied, express and standard (Part 2)
- Express terms
- Time is of the essence Best endeavours clauses Reasonable endeavours Nuances and efforts The obligation spectrum
- Reasonable Substantial Material
Drafting techniques: the easy but not well-known stuff (Part 1)
- Practical tips
Day 2
Drafting techniques: the easy but not well-known stuff (Part 2)
- Differences between 'shall do', 'will do', 'endeavour to do' Understanding WCI and why you cannot draft contracts without them Differences between warranties, undertakings and representations Differences between warranties and indemnities
Exclusion and limitation clauses
- Myths about liability clauses Internationally accepted practice Economic rationale for this area of law The liability protection spectrum Jurisdictional differences Factors affecting liability. or not Negotiating liability clauses: risks and responsibilities The ACE principle Acceptance of risk Capping of risk Exclusion of risk Arguments used by each side when negotiating Drafting a liability clause: tips, tricks and techniques The change in law and practice since 2016 Indirect and consequential loss: the changing position since 2017 UCTA and CRA
Introduction to boilerplate
- A functional methodology
Transferring contractual rights and obligations
- Transferring rights
- Assignment Novation Other transfers An exercise: in the real world
- Privity Some history Practical examples The new rules Drafting issues and traps
Welded boilerplate
- Interpretation
- Importance Start vs finish Headings and titles Usual interpretation clauses
- Purpose of a clause Problematic clauses Relevant case law
- Purpose Effect Clause How does it work? Variation The remedies addendum The 2018 revision
- Purpose Invalid clauses - and consequences Blue pencil test Repair Clause Bolt-ons
- Joint/several/joint and several - differences Purpose Clause Bolt-ons
- Purpose Some history A partisan view of risk What is force majeure? Effect Procedure Clause The court
Day 3
Payments and interest
- Payment clauses
- Purpose Goods default Clauses
- A clause: charging interest for late payment Penalties and rates of interest Force majeure and payments The importance of waiving rights - or not
Confidentiality clauses
- Doing without a confidentiality agreement A confidentiality clause: the practice A definition: what is confidential? Clause outline Sample clauses
Interest clauses
- A clause: charging interest for late payment Penalties and rates of interest Force majeure and payments The importance of waiving rights - or not
For more information about this training visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment