Conjunctivitis Treatment Market To Reach USD 6.24 Billion By 2032, Driven By Rising Prevalence And Advancements In Topical Formulations, Reports SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) U.S. Conjunctivitis Treatment Market to Hit USD 2.14 Billion by 2032 Amid Increased OTC Drug Adoption, Allergy Incidences, and Telehealth Growth. Austin, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conjunctivitis Treatment Market Size & Growth Analysis: According to SNS Insider, the Conjunctivitis Treatment Market is projected to grow from USD 4.76 billion in 2024 to USD 6.24 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.53% during the forecast period of 2025-2032. The global conjunctivitis treatment market is growing at a significant rate due to the increasing incidence of allergic, bacterial, and viral conjunctivitis. Growing awareness about the condition, OTC availability of drugs, and advancements in topical drug formulations are the major factors that drive the market growth.

The U.S. conjunctivitis treatment market was estimated at USD 1.68 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.14 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.18% during the forecast period of 2025-2032. The U.S holds a majority share in the North America conjunctivitis treatment market, which is well supported by its developed healthcare infrastructure, along with the presence of the key pharmaceutical manufacturers and availability of prescription and OTC-based medication. The high awareness, frequent diagnosis, and progressing adoption of telehealth among citizens further support its dominance in the region. Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Novartis AG

AbbVie Inc. (Allergan)

Bausch + Lomb

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

AstraZeneca

Perrigo Company plc

Akorn Operating Company LLC

Alcon (Aerie Pharmaceuticals) Nicox S.A. and other players Conjunctivitis Treatment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 US$ 4.76 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 6.24 billion CAGR CAGR of 4.53% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Insights

Anti-allergic Segment Dominated by Drug Class, in the Conjunctivitis Treatment Market

The anti-allergic segment held the largest share of the conjunctivitis treatment market in 2024, with a 41.25% market share attributed to the rising global prevalence of allergic conjunctivitis because of the increased exposure to allergens such as pollen, dust, and pollution. This sector was boosted by higher seasonal allergies, especially in urban and developed areas. Over-the-counter antihistamines, mast cell stabilizers, and dual-action eye drops offer more options to allergic patients and make treatment at the point-of-care possible.

By Formulation Type, the Drops Segment is Expected to Lead the Conjunctivitis Treatment Market in 2024

The drops segment dominated the market share due to its efficiency, user-friendliness, and direct application on the affected area in the conjunctivitis treatment market in 2024, with a 68.25%. Eyedrops are the preferred presentation for all types of conjunctivitis (allergic, bacterial, or viral) - they're fast acting and they limit systemic effects. They are also more accessible, as prescription or over-the-counter formulations may be purchased.

Based on Route of Administration, the Topical Segment Occupies the Leading Position in the Conjunctivitis Treatment Market

The topical segment accounted for the largest market share of the conjunctivitis treatment market in 2024, with a 76.4%, owing to its advantage of offering medication at the site of infection or inflammation, which rapidly provides a therapeutic effect. The most commonly used topical medications for this condition are eye drops or ointment, which have fewer systemic side effects than oral medications and a more predictable treatment.

Conjunctivitis Treatment Market Segmentation

Conjunctivitis Treatment Market Segmentation

By Drug Class



Antibiotics

Antiviral

Anti-allergic

Artificial Tears Others

By Formulation Type



Ointments

Oral/Parenteral Drugs Eye Drops

By Disease Type



Bacterial Conjunctivitis

Viral Conjunctivitis Allergic Conjunctivitis

By Route of Administration



Topical Oral

By Distribution Channel



Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

North America to Lead, Asia Pacific to Record Fastest Growth in Regional Conjunctivitis Treatment Market

North America dominated the global conjunctivitis treatment market by capturing a market share of 46.3% in 2024 due to the robust healthcare infrastructure, easy availability of prescription as well as over-the-counter drugs, and a substantial presence of pharmaceutical companies. A high level of awareness of ocular health, combined with an expanding age group, and a high incidence of allergic conjunctivitis due to factors in the environment, also boost demand.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to record the highest growth in the forecast period, attributed to a surge in urbanization, pollution levels, and patient population. Such environmental conditions and lack of hygiene are believed to have led to the increased prevalence of allergic and bacterial conjunctivitis in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The widening availability of health care, efforts by governments, and growing attention to eye health mean that diagnoses are being made faster and treatment is being provided faster.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence and Prevalence (2024)

5.2 Prescription Trends (2024), by Region

5.3 Healthcare Spending, by Region (2024)

5.4 Over-the-Counter (OTC) vs Prescription Drug Sales (2024)

5.5 R&D and Pipeline Activity (2024–2025)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Conjunctivitis Treatment Market by Drug Class

8. Conjunctivitis Treatment Market by Formulation Type

9. Conjunctivitis Treatment Market by Disease Type

10. Conjunctivitis Treatment Market by Route of Administration

11. Conjunctivitis Treatment Market by Distribution Channel

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Use Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

