Bill Nye The Science Guy To Headline 2025 Blue Future Conference In Plymouth, MA

Blue Future Keynote Speaker Bill Nye The Science Guy

Beloved science communicator, author and inventor will bring his signature energy and insight to a dynamic gathering focused on the region's marine economy.

- Stephen Cole, The Plymouth Foundation

PLYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Plymouth Foundation is thrilled to announce that Bill Nye the Science Guy will headline the 2025 Blue Future Conference , on October 16, in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Now in its fourth year, the Blue Future Conference convenes civic leaders, scientists, tech innovators, educators and students to explore opportunities and challenges within the region's growing marine economy.

Beloved by audiences worldwide for his iconic TV series“Bill Nye the Science Guy,” Nye is a renowned science communicator, inventor, author and mechanical engineer. His ability to make complex topics accessible and entertaining has inspired generations to care about science, the planet and the future.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Bill Nye to Plymouth,” said Stephen Cole, Executive Director of the Plymouth Foundation.“His message aligns perfectly with the Blue Future Conference's mission: to inspire curiosity, mobilize action, and empower our community to lead through innovation, stewardship, and sustainability.”

The 2025 Blue Future Conference offers a full day of insightful, engaging programming, featuring the keynote by Bill Nye and expert panels on marine tech, climate resilience, public policy, and emerging trends. The day will conclude with the popular STEAM Awards and a high-energy networking event.

Blue Future Conference Details:

DATE: Thu., Oct. 16, 2025

LOCATION: Hotel 1620 Plymouth Harbor, Plymouth, MA

INFO & REGISTRATION:

About The Plymouth Foundation

The Plymouth Foundation is a private non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing quality of life in the Plymouth, Massachusetts region through smart economic growth. The Foundation actively supports government and private-sector initiatives to attract, retain, and strengthen employment opportunities and increase the community's commercial and industrial tax base. Visit to learn more.

