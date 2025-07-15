The Hundred: Manchester Originals Pick James Anderson In Wildcard Draft

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) James Anderson will take part in The Hundred this season after being selected in Wildcard Draft.

Anderson, 42, an England great and one of the finest bowlers to ever play the game, was selected by Manchester Originals and will now play in his first domestic franchise league.

Rocky Flintoff will join up with his father Andrew, Head Coach at Northern Superchargers.

The pair were two of 32 names drafted in The Hundred Wildcard Draft, the final updates to the 16 squads ahead of the fifth year of The Hundred.

Essex's Esmae Macgregor will join Anderson at Originals, off the back off a domestic campaign which sees her top the wicket-taking charts in the Vitality Blast Women's Competition.

The Hundred Wildcard Draft gives an opportunity to players previously unselected in The Hundred to earn selection through outstanding performances in the Vitality Blast Men's and Women's Competitions across the first three months of the domestic season.

Hilton Cartwright was the only overseas player selected, filling a spot at Southern Brave vacated by Faf du Plessis, who had to withdraw through injury. Jason Roy will replace du Plessis at Brave.

"I'm really looking forward to The Hundred, and I'm really happy to be part of the Manchester Originals squad. I've loved my time with Lancashire this season, so I'm excited to have the opportunity to add value in The Hundred.”

"It's a competition I've really enjoyed watching. When you're at the games you can really see that it does attract a slightly different crowd, a lot of younger people and families, and you can't underestimate how important that is for our game. I can't wait to get out there," said Anderson.

Full round of picks

Birmingham Phoenix:

Mary Taylor, Phoebe Brett, Liam Patterson-White, Louis Kimber

London Spirit:

Abi Norgrove, Kate Coppack, Sean Dickson, Ryan Higgins

Manchester Originals:

Esmae Macgregor, Darcey Carter, James Anderson, Marchant de Lange

Northern Superchargers:

Katherine Fraser, Sophia Turner, James Fuller, Rocky Flintoff

Oval Invincibles:

Daisy Gibb, Rebecca Odgers, George Scrimshaw, Zafar Gohar

Southern Brave:

Phoebe Turner, Amara Carr, Toby Albert, Hilton Cartwright

Trent Rockets:

Grace Thompson, Sophie Morris, Callum Parkinson, Ben Sanderson

Welsh Fire:

Charley Phillips, Alex Griffiths, Ajeet Singh Dale, Ben Kellaway