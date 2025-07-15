403
New Touch Clinic Introduces Advanced Stitch-Free Hair Transplant In Ahmedabad
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Touch Skin & Hair Care Clinic, a leading name in aesthetic and dermatological care, proudly announces the launch of its advanced stitch-free hair transplant procedure in Ahmedabad. The clinic is setting a new benchmark in hair restoration by offering a minimally invasive, highly effective solution for hair loss that delivers natural-looking, permanent results.
With years of clinical expertise, New Touch Clinic has become a trusted destination for hair and skin care solutions. Their latest innovation in hair transplant technology utilizes the Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) method, which is virtually pain-free, leaves no stitches or visible scars, and ensures quicker recovery. Patients can return to their routine within a few days, making it an ideal choice for working professionals and busy individuals.
Chief Hair Restoration Specialist at New Touch Clinic, said,“Our mission is to provide cutting-edge, personalized hair loss solutions that prioritize patient safety, comfort, and satisfaction. With our stitch-free hair transplant, clients can now experience seamless care with long-term results.”
This procedure is especially suitable for men and women dealing with patterned baldness, thinning hair, or patchy hair loss. New Touch also offers comprehensive pre- and post-treatment support, ensuring a smooth and successful transformation.
Located in the heart of Ahmedabad, the clinic is equipped with modern facilities, certified medical professionals, and a track record of hundreds of successful hair restoration procedures.
